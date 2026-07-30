Man United transfer news: Toby Collyer among 'four players' Red Devils ready to offload

By Darren Plant | 30 Jul 2026 17:35

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offload four players this summer, including midfielder Toby Collyer.

Michael Carrick can claim to have enjoyed a productive summer transfer window, with Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans both being signed to strengthen the engine room.

More players will inevitably follow as the Red Devils prepare to make a return to the Champions League.

Nevertheless, there are still a number of players whose futures have been facing uncertainty having not made the expected progress at the Theatre of Dreams.

According to the Daily Mail, Collyer will be one of the players who is moved on over the coming weeks.

© Imago / Sportimage

Collyer one of four players to leave Man United

Since making his senior bow during 2024-25, the academy graduate has been plagued by injuries and a lack of game time.

He accumulated just 357 minutes of football across 17 Championship outings for West Bromwich Albion and Hull City in 2025-26.

With just a year left on his contract, Man United have seemingly made the decision to cash in on the 22-year-old.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Radek Vitek, defender Harry Amass and midfielder Dan Gore have also been made available for transfer.

Vitek has already publicly acknowledged that he is interested in leaving Man United this summer.

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Chance for Man United to strengthen financial position

As homegrown talent, Amass, Gore and Collyer could all bring in pure profit if they are sold.

The fee that Man United paid for Vitek is unclear, but it came when the Czech was a 16-year-old.

Vitek is also coming off a strong Championship campaign with Bristol City, the expectation being that clubs will be willing to pay several million pounds for his services.

In a summer where Carrick and the club want to make statement signings, every sale facilitated will help on that front.