Curtis Jones backed for new Liverpool role after Wrexham pre-season outburst

By Ben Knapton | 30 Jul 2026 17:31

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones can become a weekly starter for Andoni Iraola next season, in spite of ongoing transfer speculation and a recent loss of temper on the pitch, a former Reds midfielder has told Sports Mole.

The England international's long-term future is yet to be resolved, and as things stand, he will be leaving as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Jones has nevertheless been involved in Liverpool's pre-season preparations, playing 45 minutes in both the 4-2 win over Sunderland and 1-0 victory over Wrexham, but he then made social media headlines for the wrong reasons after the latter success.

A video circulated online of Jones remonstrating with teammates Dominik Szoboszlai, Jeremie Frimpong and Kostas Tsimikas over an unknown issue, with theories ranging from tactical frustrations to anger over not being handed the captain's armband.

Jones's outburst fuelled speculation that the midfielder could be on the way out this summer, but Gary McAllister - a five-time trophy winner at Anfield - can still picture him forcing his way into Iraola's first XI on a consistent basis, thus earning a new role and status at Anfield.

Curtis Jones has "real chance" to become undisputed Liverpool starter

"You don’t like to lose a quality player, and obviously, over the seasons at Liverpool, that’s happened," McAllister told Sports Mole. "But I always feel that when a new manager comes in, the slate’s clean. He’s got a real chance to show that he can be one of the three in the middle of the park.

"I can understand why there’s been talk of Curtis maybe looking to leave, because he wants to play football. He’s somebody who, when you train all week, wants to play.

"I don’t think he enjoys being a sub, which I admire, because some players over the years at big clubs have been quite happy to sit and be a squad player.

"I think during pre-season he’ll be showing the manager that he’s a good athlete. He obviously can play. I don’t think that’s ever been in doubt.

"But he’s got to convince the manager that he’s a starter and that he’s in the manager’s thinking. He wants a place in the team, and that’s up to Curtis."

Are Inter Milan still interested in Curtis Jones?

© Imago / Sportimage

Jones has failed to generate significant transfer interest from rival Premier League clubs, and has instead been linked with a move to Inter Milan ever since the January transfer window.

The Nerazzurri are believed to have submitted as many as three bids for the 25-year-old, but Liverpool rebuffed all three offers, and the trail subsequently went quiet for a couple of weeks.

However, Inter have not completely given up hope, as La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Italian giants have 'promised' head coach Christian Chivu that they will continue pushing for his signature.

Liverpool are demanding €40m (£34.2m) to offload their academy graduate this summer, though, a figure that Inter have so far shown no interest in meeting.

Jones has registered 22 goals and 25 assists in 228 appearances for Liverpool since making his first-team debut in a 2019 FA Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Gary McAllister spoke to Sports Mole on behalf of Lottoland, who offer the latest football betting odds.