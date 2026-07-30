Preview: Aberdeen vs Hearts - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 30 Jul 2026 16:34 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 17:46

Aberdeen welcome Hearts to Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday evening for a matchday one clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts finished ninth in the league last season, while the visitors narrowly placed second after losing the title to Celtic on the final day of the campaign.

Match preview

Aberdeen endured a miserable 2025-26 campaign, eventually finishing ninth in the Scottish Premiership with just 40 points from 38 games, from 11 wins, seven draws and 20 defeats.

Stephen Robinson, who was appointed in March 2026, did oversee a slight improvement towards the end of the term, winning three, drawing two and losing four of their final nine league games.

Despite subsequently having a mixed pre-season campaign, winning two and losing two of their four friendly fixtures, the Dons have started the 2026-27 campaign in flawless fashion.

Aberdeen won all of their four Scottish League Cup games in Group A, comfortably booking their place in the second round against Dundee with a first-placed finish.

Now hoping to maintain that momentum and secure an opening-day victory in the league for just the second time in the last five seasons, the Dons will welcome faltering Hearts to Pittodrie.

© Iconsport / Eric McCowat, Alamy Live News

In stark contrast to their hosts, Hearts enjoyed a stunning 2025-26 campaign, although it ultimately ended in heartbreak for the Jambos.

After leading the race for the Scottish Premiership title for much of the campaign, Hearts' 3-1 defeat to Celtic on the final day saw the Bhoys clinch the title by just two points.

The disappointment continued throughout the summer, with manager Derek McInnes, captain Lawrence Shankland and Cammy Devlin all departing to join last season's title rivals Rangers.

New boss Wouter Vrancken suffered defeat in his first match at the helm, losing 2-1 to Livingston in a pre-season friendly, but he managed to quickly bounce back with two straight wins against Arbroath (2-1) and Rayo Vallecano (2-1).

However, Hearts subsequently suffered a miserable 6-0 aggregate loss to Sturm Graz in the Champions League second qualifying round, leaving them short on confidence heading into this Scottish Premiership fixture.

Vrancken will now be eager for his side to quickly put that disappointment behind them and get off to a winning start in the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts do have a strong recent record against Aberdeen, with two wins in their last three meetings, though they have not managed to claim victory in any of their last 14 visits to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

W W W W

Hearts form (all competitions):

L L

Team News

© Iconsport / Ryan Fleming, Alamy Live News

Kevin Nisbet has starred for Aberdeen at the beginning of this campaign, scoring six goals in the Scottish League Cup group stage, and the striker should lead the line on Saturday.

Nisbet could be flanked by Toyosi Olusanya and Lewis Smith on either wing, while Bradley Lyons, Stuart Armstrong and Kjartan Mar Kjartansson should start in central midfield.

Meanwhile, Hearts will be without the availability of Stephen Kingsley and Alexandros Kyziridis, who were both forced off with injury in the second leg against Sturm Graz.

Stuart Findlay could come into the backline and partner Malachi Fagan-Walcott, while Pierre Landry Kabore could replace Kyziridis in attack, with Braga dropping deeper and Severin Sabri Guendouz shifting out wide.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Muller; Lobban, Milne, Mayo, Guinness-Walker; Lyons, Armstrong, Kjartansson; Smith, Nisbet, Olusanya

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Clark; Altena, Fagan-Walcott, Findlay, Milne; Spittal, McEntee; Miller, Braga, Guendouz; Kabore

We say: Aberdeen 2-1 Hearts

Aberdeen have enjoyed a significantly stronger start to the season and also boast a formidable record against Hearts at Pittodrie, leading us to expect the hosts to win here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.