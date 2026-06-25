Rangers transfer news: “A dream come true” as first signing under Derek McInnes is confirmed

By Oliver Thomas | 25 Jun 2026 15:37 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 15:39

Rangers have announced the signing of Ross McCrorie from Bristol City on a three-year contract with the option of a further year.

The 28-year-old defender has retuned to Ibrox having previously spent five years in the club’s academy before making 55 senior appearances at the start of his Gers career between 2016 and 2021.

McCrorie has joined Rangers for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £2m, and he has become the club’s first signing since the appointment of new manager Derek McInnes.

The two-cap Scotland international is Rangers’ second new arrival of the summer transfer window after striker Lawrence Shankland, who was signed from Hearts at the end of last month.

McCrorie will wear the No.2 shirt at Rangers which became vacant following the departure of club legend James Tavernier.

McCrorie returns to Rangers to reunite with McInnes

Ross 2️⃣ Rangers pic.twitter.com/ZQJehhp2Dv — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 25, 2026

“It is a dream come true to come back up the road to the team I support,” McCrorie told RangersTV following confirmation of his transfer to Ibrox.

“I am not that little kid who was at Rangers back in the day. I have changed a lot character-wise, and player-wise, I feel I have changed massively.

“I feel like I am ready now, and I want to come back here and win trophies.”

Manager Derek McInnes added: “Ross is someone I signed for Aberdeen from Rangers, and at that time he wanted to go out and prove himself, which I think says a lot for him.

“He has developed and improved as a player, he has got that added experience, he is a full international now, and he knows the club inside out.

“In the conversations I have had with him, a lot of things I am saying are things he wants from the club as well, so he's a determined and competitive boy on the pitch, and he is determined to bring good times back to the club.”

McCrorie becomes Rangers’ second signing of transfer window

© Imago / APL

McCrorie leaves Bristol City after making 89 appearances for the English Championship club across all competitions over a three-year period, including 39 league outings last season.

He previously played 115 times for Aberdeen and worked under McInnes during his first season at Pittodrie in 2020-21.

McCrorie, who primarily operates as a wing-back at Bristol City, is hoping to quickly establish himself as a first-team regular at Rangers, who will hope to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title in 2026-27 after finishing third in the table last season.