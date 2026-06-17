Rangers confirm Derek McInnes as new manager: How have Hearts responded?

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Jun 2026 20:30 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 20:30

Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Derek McInnes as their new manager on a three-year contract.

The announcement comes just hours after the Gers bid farewell to predecessor Danny Rohl, who has made the move to Red Bull Salzburg.

McInnes departs Hearts after guiding the club to second place in the Scottish Premiership last season, eight points ahead of Rangers in third.

The 54-year-old has previously been touted for the Ibrox hotseat and came close to taking charge of the Glaswegian side in 2017, before deciding to remain in his role at Aberdeen for four more years.

After leaving Pittodrie by mutual consent in 2021, McInnes steered Kilmarnock back to the top tier at the first attempt, before leading them to fourth place and qualifying for Europe.

He then joined Hearts in May 2025 and experienced an unforgettable season at the helm that ultimately ended in disappointment, as the Jam Tarts missed out on their first top-flight title in 60 years following a final-day defeat to champions Celtic.

McInnes had three years remaining on his contract at Hearts, but he has decided to make the move from Edinburgh to Glasgow to take the reins at Rangers, where he spent five years as a player between 1995 and 2000.

McInnes appointed Rangers manager: ‘He is exactly what this club needs’

? From the stands, to the pitch, to the dugout.



Derek McInnes, Manager of Rangers Football Club. pic.twitter.com/Q2DFBPvGDW — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 17, 2026

“It is a real honour to become the manager of Rangers Football Club,” McInnes told the club’s official website following confirmation of his appointment.

“It is no secret that I grew up a Rangers supporter, and I am convinced this is the right time to take on this prestigious role given the club’s structure, and leadership from Andrew, the Board, and Jim.

“The demands here are clear, and our supporters rightfully have high expectations. It is up to me, my staff and my players to meet those expectations, and have this club performing as it should.

“There is a lot of hard work ahead, but already the preparations have begun, and I am looking forward to meeting the current squad in the coming weeks and welcoming some new faces.”

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh added: “I am delighted to welcome Derek to Rangers. He is someone we have always rated highly, and we believe he is exactly what this club needs at this moment in time.

“His deep Scottish and Rangers experience are important for us. He knows how to win in this league, and he is coming off an extremely strong season with Hearts.”

Rangers CEO Jim Gillespie continued: “Derek understands what this club stands for, and the standards required to succeed here.

“We are very pleased that we were able to get Derek in position prior to pre-season training beginning. With Derek's addition to the team, we will continue to drive forward to make this club win consistently."

Rangers have also confirmed that McInnes will be joined by assistants Alan Archibald, Paul Sheerin and Craig Clark at Ibrox.

"Derek made it clear": Hearts issue statement in response to McInnes exit

© Imago

Meanwhile, Hearts have released a statement explaining why McInnes has decided to swap the Jam Tarts for Rangers and have issued an update on the club’s plans moving forward.

A statement in full read: “Heart of Midlothian can confirm that Derek McInnes has left his position as Head Coach to join Rangers.

“Derek made it clear that he wished to pursue this opportunity and, following discussions between the clubs, Rangers met the requested compensation terms required to facilitate his departure, along with his assistants Alan Archibald and Paul Sheerin.

“Derek, Alan and Paul leave with our thanks for the contribution they made during their time at Tynecastle. Last season represented an important step forward for the club and they played a valued role in that progress.

“The club’s ambitions, direction and commitment to success remain unchanged. Our progress has been driven by a clear strategy, significant investment, and strong foundations that extend far beyond any one individual. Those foundations remain firmly in place and provide the platform for the next phase of our development.

“Succession planning is a continuous process and preparations for this eventuality have already been undertaken. A number of candidates have been identified and the process of appointing a new Head Coach has already begun, with the aim of making the right appointment as swiftly as possible.

“This remains an exciting period for Heart of Midlothian. The club is in a strong position, and we are focused on building on the progress achieved to date. We are committed to appointing a Head Coach who can drive further improvement, and help deliver the success our supporters expect and deserve.

“Everyone at Heart of Midlothian remains fully focused on the work ahead and on ensuring the club is in the strongest possible position to achieve its long-term ambitions.

“There will be no further comment until a new appointment has been made.”

Dutch coach Rene Hake, formerly an assistant under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United and under Robin van Persie at Feyenoord, is currently the bookmakers’ favourite to replace McInnes as Hearts boss.