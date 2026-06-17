Danny Rohl’s Rangers record assessed as departure to “ambitious” Red Bull Salzburg is confirmed

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Jun 2026 13:40 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 13:42

Rangers have confirmed the departure of head coach Danny Rohl by mutual agreement after just eight months at Ibrox.

The 37-year-old replaced Russell Martin as Gers boss in October and had two years remaining on his contract, but he has decided to leave and take charge of Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

“I’d like to thank Danny for his service and commitment to Rangers,” Chairman Andrew Cavenagh told the club’s official website.

"He and his staff put in a significant amount of hard work during his time in charge, which we are greatly appreciative of. We wish them the best of luck moving forward.”

Rangers have also confirmed that first-team performance manager, Sascha Lense, and first-team analyst, Tristan Steiner, will be leaving the club.

A brief statement from Rangers concluded that “a further update from the club on the vacant position will follow in due course,” with Hearts head coach Derek McInnes expected to be named as Rohl’s successor.

Rohl’s Rangers record after eight months at Ibrox Games: 40 Wins: 22 Draws: 7 Defeats: 11 Goals scored: 88 Goals conceded: 52 Scottish Premiership finish: 3rd Scottish Cup finish: Quarter-Finals Scottish League Cup finish: Semi-Finals

Rohl arrived at Rangers with just two years of senior managerial experience under his belt with Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, but was viewed as a suitable choice to clean up the mess left behind by Martin, who was unable to get the fans onside during his brief tenure.

The German had initially withdrawn from the race to succeed Martin after becoming aware that other names - including Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat - were ahead of him in the pecking order, but he was eventually persuaded to take the Ibrox hotseat.

Rohl lost three of his first five games in charge of Rangers, two in the Europa League and the Old Firm derby against rivals Celtic, while he won a total of six games in 14 matches across all competitions up until Christmas.

Rangers’ form improved in 2026, though, and Rohl managed to steer the club into a three-way Scottish Premiership title battle with Celtic and Hearts courtesy of a 14-game unbeaten league run (W10 D4).

However, as soon as the league split in two, Rangers collapsed and saw their hopes of winning a first top-flight title in five years fizzle out in disappointing fashion, after suffering four straight defeats in their final five matches.

The Gers, who were also eliminated in both domestic cup competitions by Celtic, ending a trophyless season third in the Premiership table and 10 points behind their bitter rivals, who snatched the title with a final-day triumph over Hearts.

Why has Rohl swapped Rangers for Salzburg?

OFFIZIELL: Danny Röhl ist neuer Cheftrainer des FC Red Bull Salzburg! Der 37-jährige Deutsche war bis zuletzt Coach der Glasgow Rangers und unterschreibt in Salzburg einen Vertrag über drei Jahre. Servus, Danny! ?⚪️ pic.twitter.com/kJ177In8sd — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) June 17, 2026

Rohl is now excited to take charge of Red Bull Salzburg and has explained what has attracted him to this role with the Austrian Bundesliga outfit.

“I'm incredibly excited about my new role at FC Red Bull Salzburg,” he told the club’s official website. “I'm already familiar with the club from my previous coaching experience and know what opportunities exist here, the quality within the club, and the ambitious aims they pursue. That's precisely what attracted me.

“Salzburg stands for courageous, intense, and attacking football – a style of football I strongly identify with and which also aligns with my own vision of the game. Together, we want to develop a team that plays with energy, determination and with a clear style of play.

“Our aim has to be to bring titles back to Salzburg and to represent the club successfully on the European stage. We will work hard every day to achieve this.

“The immediate priority is to get to know the players and everyone involved quickly, build close relationships, and prepare the team as best as possible for the challenges ahead.

“We have some exciting tasks ahead of us, and I look forward to embarking on this journey together.”

Rohl will take charge of his first training session on Wednesday before being unveiled as Salzburg boss at a press conference later in the afternoon.