Transfer news and rumours: Sunderland target eye-catching move for Juventus star, Brighton learn Jakub Kaminski buy-out fee

By Matt Law | 17 Jun 2026 13:23 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 13:25

Sunderland have reportedly been in contact with Juventus to discuss a potential move for Khephren Thuram during this summer's transfer window.

Thuram's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with a number of clubs, including ones from the Premier League, believed to be keen on his signature.

According to Calciomercato, Sunderland are among them, with the Black Cats asking Juventus about the conditions surrounding a potential summer transfer.

The report claims that the Old Lady are likely to sell Thuram for financial reasons, with a deal potentially going through for a fee in the region of €40m (£34.6m).

Nottingham Forest, having avoided relegation from the Premier League last season, are also thought to be in the mix for his signature.

The 25-year-old had a strong 2025-26 campaign for Juventus, scoring four goals and registering five assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

Thuram's contract in Turin is due to run until the summer of 2029.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Brighton 'learn conditions' of Kaminski clause

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion allegedly have until the middle of July to activate a €20m (£17.3m) release clause in the contract of FC Koln attacker Jakub Kaminski.

The 24-year-old spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at FC Koln from Wolfsburg, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

A number of clubs are believed to be interested in signing Kaminski this summer, with the Poland international having an impressive season last time out.

A permanent transfer to FC Koln has now been completed, but it is understood that there is a €20m (£17.3m) release clause in the deal, meaning that an immediate exit is possible.

According to BILD, Brighton lead the Premier League interest, but the buy-out fee will expire in the middle of July.

Kaminski is a versatile attacker but mainly operates off the left, and he has a record of 11 goals and 13 assists in 104 Bundesliga appearances during his career.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Forest, Palace battling for Celtic midfielder?

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are reportedly battling for the signature of Celtic midfielder Arne Engels during this summer's transfer window.

The 22-year-old has scored 17 goals and registered 21 assists in 98 matches for Celtic, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Forest and Palace are currently pushing to sign the Belgian, who is unlikely to remain with Celtic this summer.

The report claims that Forest view Engels as the ideal replacement for Elliot Anderson, who is set to make the move to Manchester City this summer.

However, Palace are confident that they will be able to convince the Belgian to reject the Reds in favour of a switch to Selhurst Park.

Engels has a contract with his current team until the summer of 2028.