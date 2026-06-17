Preview: Turkey vs Paraguay - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Jonathan O'Shea | 17 Jun 2026 13:55

Both beaten on Group D's opening day, Turkey and Paraguay must play catch-up as they continue their World Cup 2026 campaign on Friday.

Trailing behind the USA and Australia, neither side can afford to lose again, setting up a high-stakes showdown in San Francisco.

Match preview

Despite dominating possession, Turkey took 30 shots without scoring in their 2-0 defeat to Australia, casting doubt over their pre-tournament status as dangerous 'dark horses'.

It certainly came as something of a surprise, with Vincenzo Montella's men having won seven and drawn one since being thumped 6-0 by Spain in UEFA qualifying last September.

The Crescent-Stars previously made it through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, but losing to the Socceroos extended a grim recent record on the big stage: often fancied but rarely able to deliver, they have now lost nine of their last 13 matches at major competitions.

Currently featuring at their first World Cup since 2002, when they famously claimed bronze, an early exit could be on the cards if Turkey falter again on Friday.

Given they face a final-day game against co-hosts USA, the new favourites to top Group D, Turkey must fight for maximum points from their first competitive meeting with Paraguay.

© Imago

While the US impressed, it was a shocking start for Paraguay, who found themselves 3-0 behind at half time in Los Angeles.

Though Gustavo Alfaro's side improved after the break, pulling a goal back when Julio Enciso fed Palmeiras winger Mauricio to score, they ultimately crashed to a 4-1 defeat.

Continuing an unwanted tradition, Paraguay have now won just one of nine World Cup openers, leaving them with another mountain to climb in the remaining group games.

Before that setback, they had a reputation for keeping things tight - and had just posted three wins from four - so they will aim to resume normal service against Turkey.

Alfaro - the third Argentinian coach to manage La Albirroja at a World Cup - was feted for guiding his adopted country through CONMEBOL qualifying, which featured surprise wins over Brazil and Argentina.

However, his squad - who ended Paraguay's 14-year wait to qualify - may face elimination at the group phase unless they pick up something from their trip to San Francisco.

Turkey World Cup form:

L

Turkey form (all competitions):

D W W W W L

Paraguay World Cup form:

L

Paraguay form (all competitions):

L W W L W L

Team News

© Imago / Yigit Örme

Questions remain about the readiness of Turkey star Kenan Yildiz, who struggled for fitness at the end of last season and was unable to start against Australia due to a calf problem.

Having appeared for the second half, he may be restricted to another cameo on Friday, when Arda Guler, Baris Alper Yilmaz and Orkun Kokcu should feature in the final third.

Either Kerem Akturkoglu or Deniz Gul is expected to start up front, while captain Hakan Calhanoglu takes care of set-piece duty in midfield and full-back Ferdi Kadioglu - who created five chances last time out - will patrol the left flank.

Paraguay, meanwhile, have two major doubts: Gustavo Caballero missed out against the USA with a muscular issue and Ramon Sosa has an ankle problem.

Following a ragged display last weekend, Alexandro Maidana could replace Junior Alonso at left-back, but Sunderland's Omar Alderete and captain Gustavo Gomez should both be retained in central defence.

Mauricio will hope to start after scoring as a substitute, even if Alfaro's front four is well set: key creator Julio Enciso usually joins Miguel Almiron and Diego Gomez in support of lone striker Tonny Sanabria, who was top scorer in qualifying with four goals.

Turkey possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Yuksek; Guler, Kokcu, Yilmaz; Akturkoglu

Paraguay possible starting lineup:

Gill; Caceres, G. Gomez, Alderete, Maidana; Bobadilla, Cubas; D. Gomez, Enciso, Almiron; Sanabria

We say: Turkey 2-1 Paraguay

Neither side lived up to expectations in the opening round of Group D games, but both should give a better showing on day two.

As Turkey possess more goal threat and better options on the bench, Paraguay will be left pointless and occupying last place.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.