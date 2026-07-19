How Celtic, Rangers could rub salt into Hearts’ wounds with £5m summer transfer

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Jul 2026 14:57 , Last updated: 19 Jul 2026 14:59

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers have reportedly identified Hearts star Claudio Braga as a summer transfer target.

All three clubs were involved in a fierce tussle for the Scottish Premiership title last season, but Celtic managed to pip Hearts to top spot, retaining their crown courtesy of a dramatic final-day victory at Parkhead.

Hearts have since been paying the price for missing out on their first top-flight title in 60 years, as several key figures at the club have been lured away.

Manager Derek McInnes is now in charge of Rangers and has already brought Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland and midfielder Cammy Devlin with him to Ibrox, while further departures at Tynecastle could materialise ahead of the new season.

According to Football Insider, Hearts fear that 26-year-old attacker Braga may be set to join the exodus, with Celtic and Rangers said to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

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Hearts braced for Braga exit amid Celtic, Rangers interest

There is no shortage of interest in Braga, who was a standout performer for Hearts last season, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Braga was named last season's Scottish Premiership Player of the Season, and his exceptional performances have put Celtic, Rangers and several other ‘top clubs’ on high alert.

Celtic manager Martin O'Neill is said to be keen to bolster his squad and believes that the addition of a talented forward like Braga, who is proven in the division, would be viewed as a major coup.

It remains to be seen whether Braga would favour a move to Rangers, though, considering his connection with McInnes.

However, separate sources say that Braga is keen to test himself at the highest level and may consider moving away from Scotland amid interest from European clubs.

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke said: "It's the price of success, Hearts are finding out after a great season where they pushed Celtic all the way in the title race.

"He was probably Hearts' best player last year when he won the Scottish Premiership Player of the Season award as well, so Hearts know they're going to have offers.

© Iconsport / Azzuu

Celtic, Rangers ready to ‘hurt’ Hearts with move for Braga

"Celtic, I'm sure, would be interested in the opportunity to sign Braga as somebody from their rivals and somebody who would improve their team.

"Celtic will see that opportunity where they can hurt one of their opposition by luring one of their best players away and I'm sure Hearts will be bracing to receive offers."

He added: "You've got Rangers in pursuit, with the obvious links to Derek McInnes there, and having brought in a couple of his old Hearts players already.

"It's something [Hearts] would have to reluctantly agree to because they would get a huge profit on him having signed him for a very small fee last summer as well.

"He's been a real find for them, but look, Rangers will see that opportunity where they can hurt one of their opposition by luring one of their best players away."

Braga has two years remaining on his contract at Hearts and it is understood that offers in excess of £5m would be enough to lure him away from the Edinburgh-based club.

While Rangers have already signed seven players so far this summer, Celtic have made just the one new addition to their squad, spending a reported £6m on Colombian forward Camilo Duran from Qarabag FK.