Newcastle transfer target ‘prioritises’ move to another Premier League club as Eddie Howe suffers fresh blow

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Jul 2026 14:37

Newcastle United have fallen behind in the race to sign goalkeeper Carl Rushworth from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, according to a report.

The Magpies have already spent £24m on goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen from Reims, but the addition of another shot-stopper is thought to be high on the agenda amid uncertainty over Nick Pope’s future.

Rushworth has recently emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle and it was reported earlier this week that they were in talks with Brighton over a proposed deal.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Championship title winners Coventry City, keeping 17 clean sheets in 46 games before being named in the division’s Team of the Year.

Despite recent interest from Leeds United, both Newcastle and Coventry appear to be the current frontrunners to sign Rushworth ahead of the 2026-27 season, though fresh developments suggest that the Sky Blues are now the firm favourites to secure his signature.

© Iconsport / Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy

Rushworth favours Coventry transfer over move to Newcastle

According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, Newcastle contacted Carl Rushworth's agent last week, but they were told that the player’s priority is to secure a permanent return to Coventry.

Rushworth feels that joining the Sky Blues will provide him with a better pathway to potentially play for a Champions League club and earn an England call-up in the future.

Rushworth has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Brighton, who have been reluctant to sell the goalkeeper even though Bart Verbruggen has established himself as the club’s number one.

However, it is understood that Rushworth is ‘pushing’ to leave Brighton and is keen to re-join Coventry where he is assured of regular first-team football in the Premier League.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Newcastle experiencing frustrating summer transfer window

This news represents yet another transfer blow for Eddie Howe’s side, who have already missed out on key targets and have reluctantly sold star players this summer after failing to qualify for European competition, finishing 13th in the 2025-26 Premier League table.

Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali have joined Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur respectively for a combined £169m, while captain Bruno Guimaraes has allegedly expressed his desire to join Premier League champions Arsenal.

Newcastle had hoped to replace Gordon with Spain international Victor Munoz and had agreed a deal with Osasuna in the region of £35m, before Liverpool hijacked the move and lured him to Anfield.

Similarly with Johan Manzambi, Newcastle had reached an agreement with Freiburg to sign the Switzerland midfielder for a fee in excess of £50m, but Aston Villa managed to persuade the 20-year-old to join Unai Emery’s side instead.

Newcastle have at least managed to bring in Jaouen, midfielder Sean Steur and attacker Bazoumana Toure to bolster Howe’s squad this summer, while the club has also tabled an offer for Spurs midfielder Lucas Bergvall.

The Magpies also still hold an interest in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, but they are yet to advance on a deal that could be valued in the region of £30m.