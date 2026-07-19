Preview: Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 19 Jul 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 19 Jul 2026 14:10

Both Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town will continue their pre-season preparations when they meet in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday afternoon.

Chris Wilder's side enter their fourth warm-up fixture unbeaten after recording two wins and one draw, while Martin Drury's Terriers will be looking to build on their 2-1 victory over AFC Fylde at the weekend after beginning pre-season with a defeat to Birmingham City.

Match preview

After returning to Sheffield United last season, Wilder was tasked with stabilising a side that had endured a difficult campaign and guiding them towards Championship safety.

The three-time Blades boss ultimately oversaw a respectable 13th-placed finish, with his side ending the season on a high by beating Derby County on the final day to finish with 60 points.

Upon his return to Bramall Lane, Wilder oversaw 18 wins, six draws and 18 defeats across all competitions.

Ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, the Blades have strengthened their squad with the loan arrival of Romelle Donovan from Brentford, while experienced names including Danny Ings, Ben Mee and Kalvin Phillips have departed following the expiry of their contracts or the conclusion of their loan spells.

Their pre-season schedule began with a 3-1 victory over Halifax before they followed that up with a goalless draw against Chesterfield and a 2-1 win over Spanish side Levante.

Sheffield United have two more friendlies after Tuesday's clash, with Rotherham United and Bochum to come before their competitive campaign begins with an EFL Cup tie against Mansfield Town.

© Iconsport / Max Lomas / Alamy

Huddersfield Town, meanwhile, are continuing their preparations for the new season with Drury now officially in charge after initially taking over on a caretaker basis.

Drury became acting manager in March after Liam Manning departed the club on compassionate leave, before his position was made permanent following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

The Terriers finished ninth in League One last term after collecting 67 points, missing out on the playoffs by eight points despite losing just one of their final five matches.

Drury, who became the first Huddersfield-born manager or head coach of the men's first team since 1987, has already begun reshaping his squad ahead of the new campaign as he looks to guide the club back towards the Championship.

Ashley Fletcher and Ilias Bronkhorst are among the summer arrivals who could play important roles for Huddersfield this season and may feature against the Blades on Tuesday.

So far across their two friendly outings, the West Yorkshire side have suffered defeat to Birmingham City before responding with a 2-1 victory over Fylde at the weekend.

The Terriers have two further pre-season fixtures remaining before returning to competitive action at the start of August, when they begin their campaign with an EFL Cup trip to Preston North End before hosting AFC Wimbledon in the league the following weekend.

Sheffield United pre-season form:

W D W

Huddersfield Town pre-season form:

L W

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As is often the case during pre-season, both sides are expected to make several changes throughout the match, making it difficult to predict the exact starting lineups.

Frmer Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga could return to Sheffield United's backline, while Tyrese Campbell and Callum O'Hare are among those pushing for further pre-season minutes.

Huddersfield are expected to continue with a back three system and could hand opportunities to several younger players.

Lynden Gooch came off the bench during the defeat to Birmingham City but was forced off shortly after with an injury, making him unlikely to feature on Tuesday.

New signing Fletcher could lead the line from the start following his move from Blackpool.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Davies; Seriki, Baptiste, McGlinchey, McCallum; Peck, Riedewald; Chong, O'Hare, Matondo; Campbell

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Young; Balker, Bronkhorst, Roughan; Sorensen, Ledson, Vost, Mumba; Harness, Iorpenda, Fletcher

We say: Sheffield United 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Both sides are well into their pre-season schedules and will be aiming to build momentum ahead of their respective EFL Cup ties and league campaigns.

Sheffield United remain unbeaten across their three friendlies so far and we expect Wilder's side to continue that run by edging a closely contested encounter against Huddersfield Town.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.