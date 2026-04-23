Preview: Huddersfield Town vs Mansfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 23 Apr 2026 13:27

Both aiming to carry unbeaten streaks into the end of the League One season, Huddersfield Town and Mansfield Town will do battle at the Accu Stadium on Saturday in the penultimate weekend of the season.

A run of three straight draws has left the hosts unable to break into the top six of the League One table in the final run-in, while their visitors are six points worse off having returned to the top half with a midweek win.

Match preview

Huddersfield Town return to action for their penultimate game of the League One season on Saturday with the playoff places now out of reach.

In their bid to bounce back to the Championship at the second time of asking, the Terriers have again fallen short of a top-six spot, currently sat eighth having earned 64 points from their 44 games thus far, winning 17 and losing 14 of those while no side in the top half have conceded more than the 60 goals they have allowed.

When Liam Manning was granted compassionate leave for the remainder of the season in late March, Jon Stead took temporary charge for their final attempt at crashing the top six on the back of a three-game winless streak, and, while he has overseen a five-match unbeaten run, just one of those games have ended in victory away at Leyton Orient.

They have since seen their top-six hopes fade away with three straight draws, firstly against Wycombe and Cardiff City, conceding injury-time equalisers, before playing out a 3-3 draw with Bolton Wanderers last weekend, again in agonising fashion as Ibrahima Cissoko levelled for the hosts in the 101st minute after the Terriers looked set to win 3-2 through David Kasumu's brace and Marcus Harness's goal.

Now left to rue their failure to see out victories in each of those three matches, leaving them with an unassailable eight-point gap to the top six with just two games left, Huddersfield Town will at least bid to end the season on a high with a pair of victories starting on Saturday before turning their focus to next term's promotion bid.

© Sports Mole / Focus Images

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to the Accu Stadium in search of back-to-back victories to strengthen their hopes of a top-half finish in League One.

On the back of a 17th-placed finish in their first term back in England's third tier last time around, Mansfield Town have enjoyed another creditable season in 2025-26, improving and currently sitting 12th having earned 58 points from their 43 games so far with 14 wins and 13 losses on the board.

The Stags' success has come in defence, with only already-promoted sides Lincoln City and Cardiff City conceding fewer than the 45 goals they have allowed, and they have laid a strong claim for a top-half spot in the final months of the term, having won four, drawn five and only lost one of their last 10 league outings.

On the back of consecutive draws against Leyton Orient and Luton Town, Nigel Clough's side visited fifth-placed Stockport County on Tuesday and returned to winning ways with an impressive 1-0 victory at Edgeley Park as Tyler Roberts scored the only goal around the hour mark.

Now sitting 12th and just two points off 11th spot with three games remaining, albeit only leading three sides by the same margin, Mansfield Town will now aim to make it back-to-back victories at the weekend to move closer to securing a top-12 finish.

Huddersfield Town League One form:

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Mansfield Town League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Huddersfield Town remain unable to call on Lee Nicholls, Jack Whatmough, Josh Feeney, Lynden Gooch, Cameron Ashia, Ryan Hardie and Bojan Radulovic due to ongoing injuries.

Given the absences in attack, 19-year-old George Sebine was given the nod to lead the line last time out, but he will still face competition from Dion Charles and Alfie May.

The preferred forward will be supported by Kasumu and Harness, who scored twice and once respectively at the weekend, while Jak Alnwick will continue to deputise between the sticks in the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Nicholls.

Mansfield Town continue to deal with several injury issues of their own, with Baily Cargill, Luke Bolton, George Maris and Jordan Bowery sidelined.

They should field a similar starting XI from the midweek win at Stockport, but Roberts has a claim to come in from the outset after scoring the decisive goal off the bench, while Adedeji Oshilaja may miss out having been forced off in the first half.

He may join Will Evans, who has netted eight league goals so far this season, while further attacking support will come from the likes of Jon Russell and Lucas Akins.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Alnwick; Balker, Wallace, Roughan; Sorensen, Humphreys, Ledson, Mumba; Kasumu, Harness; Sebine

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Knoyle, McLaughlin, Sweeney, Blake-Tracy; Reed, Hendry; Russell, Akins; Evans, Roberts

We say: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Mansfield Town

With both sides heading towards the end of the season with little left to fight for other than top-half places, we see them extending unbeaten streaks with a draw in Yorkshire.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.