Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'sounded out' over shock Man City deal as big-money Saudi move rejected

By Lewis Blain | 23 Apr 2026 12:51

Arsenal could be presented with a surprise market opportunity this summer as a Manchester City icon weighs up his next move.

The Gunners are always exploring ways to add elite-level experience to their squad, and now Bernardo Silva has entered the frame as a genuine option.

With major decisions looming, this could be one of the more unexpected deals of the window.

Arsenal among potential destinations for Bernardo Silva

© Imago / Action Plus

Arsenal are among the clubs who have been 'sounded out' over a potential move for Silva, with intermediaries exploring options ahead of his departure from City, per TEAMtalk.

The Portuguese playmaker is set to leave the Etihad Stadium after a glittering nine-year spell that has seen him become one of the club’s most decorated modern players, racking up more than 450 appearances and a record number of wins.

Interest in Silva is widespread, however. European heavyweights, including Juventus, are pushing strongly, while clubs across Italy and Spain are also monitoring his situation closely.

However, a surprise move within the Premier League has not been ruled out. The Gunners, along with Chelsea, have been approached to gauge their interest and crucially, neither club has dismissed the possibility.

Bernardo Silva still keen to compete at the top after Man City exit

© Imago / Every Second Media

Despite attracting lucrative proposals from Saudi Arabia and MLS, Silva remains focused on continuing his career at the highest level in Europe.

At 31, he is still performing at an elite level, continues to break Premier League records, and, crucially, is determined to join a club capable of competing for major honours. That stance has shaped his current decision-making process, with sporting ambition taking priority over financial incentives.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also among those monitoring developments, while a return to former clubs has been discussed. But for now, Silva and his camp are carefully assessing all options, with no final decision made.

What is clear, though, is that he is not ready to step away from top-tier football, making Premier League contenders like Arsenal an attractive proposition.

Mikel Arteta handed familiar Man City transfer opportunity

© Imago / IMAGO / Paul Marriott

For Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, this situation presents a familiar opportunity.

The Spaniard has previously turned to his former club to bring in proven winners, notably Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko - both key figures in Manchester City’s past title-winning squads.

Silva would fit that same mould, offering elite technical quality, tactical intelligence and invaluable experience of competing at the very top.

He could slot seamlessly into Arsenal’s attacking midfield or wide roles, adding creativity and control in high-pressure moments, which is something that has occasionally been lacking in decisive games.

If a deal does become realistic heading into the summer, then it could represent another statement move from Arteta.