Newcastle vs. Arsenal: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Newcastle United and Arsenal ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash.

Arsenal must head to one of their least favourite haunts on Sunday afternoon, as Mikel Arteta's men make the long trek north to face Newcastle United at St James' Park in the Premier League.

The Gunners have fallen to defeat in each of their last three clashes with Eddie Howe's side at the Magpies' home, including a 2-0 loss in the second leg of last year's EFL Cup semi-finals en route to a 4-0 aggregate beating.

Arsenal have kicked off their League Cup redemption mission on the right foot, though, claiming a 2-0 third-round victory over Port Vale on Wednesday as Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard found the mark.

Similarly, Newcastle defied their attacking problems in the Premier League to pummel Bradford City 4-1 in their EFL Cup opener, but they find themselves 11 places worse off than Arsenal in the Premier League table at this early stage.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 197

Newcastle wins: 72

Draws: 39

Arsenal wins: 86

Over 130 years have passed since Newcastle United and Arsenal butted heads for the first time - an 1893 Division Two clash that ended 2-2 - and there have now been 197 competitive battles between the Gunners and the Magpies in all tournaments.

The North London giants hold the bragging rights when it comes to overall victories with 86, although Newcastle are not all that far behind with 72 of their own, and another 39 battles have seen the two sides shake hands on a point apiece.

The Magpies added another three wins to their tally in 2024-25, haunting Arsenal in the Premier League at St James' Park and in the EFL Cup semi-finals, netting five goals and conceding zero across that successful streak.

However, the last laugh went to the Gunners, who triumphed 1-0 in their last home game of that campaign to seal Champions League qualification for the third year running.

Both teams got one over the other during the 2023-24 campaign, starting with the Magpies prevailing 1-0 at St James' Park thanks to an Anthony Gordon goal labelled an "embarrassment" and "a disgrace" by an apoplectic Mikel Arteta.

Despite VAR reviews for an offside, a foul and the ball possibly going out of play, Newcastle's winner was given the green light by Stockley Park, although Arsenal avenged what they felt was an unjust defeat by thrashing Howe's men 4-1 at the Emirates in February 2024.

Arsenal previously went three games without a goal against their neighbours from the north, though, also losing 2-0 at the back-end of the 2021-22 season and being held to a 0-0 draw in January 2023.

However, Arsenal have built up a splendid sequence of home results against Newcastle, going unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League games versus the Magpies at the Emirates - winning 12 of them - since losing 1-0 in November 2010 courtesy of an Andy Carroll header.

The two sides have also crossed paths in three FA Cup finals, the most recent of which in 1998 ended in a 2-0 win for Arsenal, but Newcastle prevailed 1-0 in the 1952 edition after a controversial 2-1 victory in 1932, where their equaliser was awarded despite the ball appearing to go out of play.

Arteta's men ironically experienced deja vu in that sense in 2023. The highest individual scorer in this fixture donned the kits of both Arsenal and Newcastle, as Malcolm Macdonald scored six goals in Gunners-Magpies contests, although all of them came for Newcastle against Arsenal.

Last 20 meetings

May 18, 2025: Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Feb 05, 2025: Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal (EFL Cup Semi-Final Second Leg)

Jan 07, 2025: Arsenal 0-2 Newcastle (EFL Cup Semi-Final First Leg)

Nov 2, 2024: Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2024: Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Nov 04, 2023: Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

May 07, 2023: Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 03, 2023: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

May 16, 2022: Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Nov 27, 2021: Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

May 02, 2021: Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 18, 2021: Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Jan 09, 2021: Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle (FA Cup Third Round)

Feb 16, 2020: Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 11, 2019: Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 01, 2019: Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Sep 15, 2018: Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 15, 2018: Newcastle 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2017: Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2016: Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

May 18, 2025: Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Nov 2, 2024: Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2024: Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Nov 04, 2023: Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

May 07, 2023: Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 03, 2023: Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

May 16, 2022: Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Nov 27, 2021: Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

May 02, 2021: Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 18, 2021: Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

