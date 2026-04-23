Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Leeds United: Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro, Estevao Willian latest

By Darren Plant | 23 Apr 2026 12:47

Chelsea are back in action on Sunday when they square off against Leeds United in the FA Cup semi-finals.

After Tuesday's abysmal performance in a 3-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion, Liam Rosenior was sacked less than 24 hours later.

With former Under-21s and Rosenior assistant Calum McFarlane back in charge, the hope is that he can kick-start Chelsea's end to the campaign and deliver European football either through this competition or the Premier League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Leeds, who came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

A report emerged on Wednesday which suggested that Estevao Willian was in danger of missing the 2026 World Cup with the hamstring injury that he sustained against Manchester United last weekend.

Therefore, the Brazil international is seemingly in line to miss the rest of the season.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 26 (vs. Leeds)

Although Cole Palmer missed the game at Brighton on Tuesday, his hamstring issue has been described as minor.

As a result, the playmaker may return to the squad for Sunday's Wembley fixture.

Joao Pedro

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: April 26 (vs. Leeds)

Joao Pedro has missed the last two matches with a minor calf issue. However, the hope is that he will be in a position to start for Chelsea this weekend.

Levi Colwill

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Liverpool)

Levi Colwill completed 60 minutes of a behind-closed-doors Under-21s friendly last Friday and the current plan is that we will represent the same side on Saturday.

If everything goes to plan, it will see the defender move closer to a return to the senior squad after a serious knee injury.

Jamie Gittens

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Jamie Gittens has not made an appearance since the West Ham United game on January 31, and there is currently no set date for his return from a hamstring injury.

Benoit Badiashile

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: Unknown

Benoit Badiashile has been laid low by a mystery illness for a while, and it remains unclear when he may return to the squad.

Filip Jorgensen

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: Unknown

Likewise, backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has been absent for a number of weeks after minor groin surgery. At this point, it remains unclear when he may return.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 26 (vs. Leeds)

Last week, Rosenior suggested that Reece James still had progress to make before making a return from a hamstring injury. However, the hope will be that the club captain can be back in the squad for this fixture.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Mykhaylo Mudryk is still serving a provisional doping ban, but Chelsea otherwise have no suspension concerns for Sunday's showpiece occasion.