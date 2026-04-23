Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Leeds United: Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro, Estevao Willian latest

Chelsea are back in action on Sunday when they square off against Leeds United in the FA Cup semi-finals.
After Tuesday's abysmal performance in a 3-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion, Liam Rosenior was sacked less than 24 hours later.
With former Under-21s and Rosenior assistant Calum McFarlane back in charge, the hope is that he can kick-start Chelsea's end to the campaign and deliver European football either through this competition or the Premier League.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Leeds, who came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Wednesday night.
Estevao Willian
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
A report emerged on Wednesday which suggested that Estevao Willian was in danger of missing the 2026 World Cup with the hamstring injury that he sustained against Manchester United last weekend.
Therefore, the Brazil international is seemingly in line to miss the rest of the season.
Cole Palmer
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: April 26 (vs. Leeds)
Although Cole Palmer missed the game at Brighton on Tuesday, his hamstring issue has been described as minor.
As a result, the playmaker may return to the squad for Sunday's Wembley fixture.
Joao Pedro
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Calf
Possible return date: April 26 (vs. Leeds)
Joao Pedro has missed the last two matches with a minor calf issue. However, the hope is that he will be in a position to start for Chelsea this weekend.
Levi Colwill
Status: Out
Type of injury: ACL
Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Liverpool)
Levi Colwill completed 60 minutes of a behind-closed-doors Under-21s friendly last Friday and the current plan is that we will represent the same side on Saturday.
If everything goes to plan, it will see the defender move closer to a return to the senior squad after a serious knee injury.
Jamie Gittens
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Jamie Gittens has not made an appearance since the West Ham United game on January 31, and there is currently no set date for his return from a hamstring injury.
Benoit Badiashile
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Illness
Possible return date: Unknown
Benoit Badiashile has been laid low by a mystery illness for a while, and it remains unclear when he may return to the squad.
Filip Jorgensen
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: Unknown
Likewise, backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has been absent for a number of weeks after minor groin surgery. At this point, it remains unclear when he may return.
Reece James
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: April 26 (vs. Leeds)
Last week, Rosenior suggested that Reece James still had progress to make before making a return from a hamstring injury. However, the hope will be that the club captain can be back in the squad for this fixture.
CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST
Mykhaylo Mudryk is still serving a provisional doping ban, but Chelsea otherwise have no suspension concerns for Sunday's showpiece occasion.