Transfer news and rumours: Celtic 'agree' £6m striker deal, Newcastle United to 'loan out' youngster

By Darren Plant | 08 Jul 2026 12:31

Celtic have reportedly agreed to sign Qarabag FK forward Camilo Duran in a £6m deal.

After only winning last season's Scottish Premiership title on a dramatic final day, the Glasgow giants are in the market for significant reinforcements.

They also require a replacement for Kelechi Iheanacho, who has departed the club on a free transfer.

According to Sky Sports News, that has led to a sustained bid to acquire the services of Duran, who impressed in last season's Champions League.

The Colombian netted five goals in 10 games, including match-winning performances versus the likes of Benfica and Eintracht Frankfurt.

That will seemingly lead to a lucrative move to Parkhead, with Celtic ready to pay an up-front £3m and a further £3m coming in add-ons.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Newcastle United prospect to go out on second loan

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have reportedly given the green light for Antonio Cordero to depart on a second successive loan.

The former Malaga star spent time at Westerlo and Cadiz last season, initially accumulating just 102 minutes in Belgium for the former during the first half of the season.

However, the 19-year-old scored three times in 21 appearances for Cadiz in the Segunda Division in the second half of 2025-26.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, that has led to Cadiz agreeing terms over another loan stint for Cordero.

Having narrowly avoided relegation to the third tier of Spanish football, Cadiz will hope that Cordero can rediscover the form that he has previously displayed for Malaga.

Cordero remains with four years on his Newcastle contract and has been earmarked as a potential first-team player for the future.

© Imago / Javier Garcia Martino - Prensa CABJ

Arsenal 'following' development of Boca Juniors starlet

Arsenal are allegedly monitoring the development of Boca Juniors starlet Tomas Aranda.

While Mikel Arteta is prioritising adding high-profile players to his squad, the Premier League champions continue to assess their options when it comes to younger players.

As per El Intransigente, Arsenal are contemplating whether to make an approach for Aranda after his rapid progression in 2026.

He has quickly racked up 21 appearances for the Argentine giants, contributing one goal and two assists from central or left-sided creative roles.

Such is his growing reputation that he also made his senior Argentina debut in a friendly against Honduras before the World Cup.

Aranda, who is 19 years of age, reportedly has a £15m release clause in his contract.