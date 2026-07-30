Liverpool make 'direct contact' over £20m wonderkid wanted by PSG - and he 'has something special'

By Lewis Blain | 30 Jul 2026 08:07

Liverpool have reportedly made direct contact over one of the brightest young talents to emerge from the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico sensation Gilberto Mora has attracted interest from Europe's elite after a string of mature displays far beyond his years.

Now, the Reds are hoping to steal a march on a host of heavyweight rivals.

Liverpool eye move for Mexico wonderkid Gilberto Mora

© Iconsport / Zuma

Liverpool are understood to have made 'direct contact' with the representatives of Club Tijuana starlet as they explore a move for the highly-rated teenager, per reports.

The 17-year-old midfielder enhanced his growing reputation with a series of impressive performances for Mexico at the World Cup, prompting interest from clubs across Europe.

Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all believed to have made formal approaches to his super-agent, Rafaela Pimenta, while Premier League rivals Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are also closely monitoring the situation.

With FIFA regulations preventing an international transfer until Mora turns 18 in October, Tijuana remain in a strong negotiating position and are expected to demand around €25 million (£20 million) for one of world football's most coveted prospects.

Why Liverpool must win race for the highly-coveted Gilberto Mora

© Imago / Emilio Franco

When so many of Europe's biggest clubs are chasing the same teenager, it usually tells you everything you need to know about his potential.

Liverpool need to build an exciting young squad under Andoni Iraola, and Mora looks like exactly the sort of elite prospect capable of becoming a cornerstone of the club's future. He is technically gifted, composed under pressure and remarkably intelligent in possession, and already plays with the maturity of someone far older than 17.

That was perfectly summed up by legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic during World Cup coverage in America.

“At 17, he played like he was 30. He never shied away from the action, always asked for the ball, and made decisions like a seasoned pro. That kid has something special,” he said.

Those are not compliments handed out lightly.

Liverpool face stiff competition from several other European giants, meaning there is little room for hesitation. If the club genuinely believe Mora can become a world-class player, they should do everything possible to ensure they win the race.

At around £20 million, the financial risk is relatively modest by modern standards. The potential reward, however, could be enormous if Mora develops into the superstar many already believe he can become.