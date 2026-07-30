Man City transfer news: Cityzens have plan in place to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi

By Axel Clody | 30 Jul 2026 07:30

Amid pre-season work, Enzo Maresca faces a dilemma at Manchester City: will Rodri stay at the Etihad Stadium or join Real Madrid?

Under contract until June 2027, the midfielder has attracted interest from the Merengues. To avoid being caught out by a potential departure for the Spaniard, the Sky Blues have a plan in place to secure the signing of Ayyoub Bouaddi.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are in talks with Lille to complete the transfer of the World Cup standout.

The Moroccan was one of the revelations of the tournament in North America and has attracted interest from major clubs on the market, including the Sky Blues, who view the midfielder as Rodri's long-term successor.

Manchester City agreed personal terms with Bouaddi

© Imago

Manchester City have already agreed personal terms with Bouaddi, with only a deal with the French club still to be finalised. Lille value the 18-year-old gem at £85m. In addition, the arrival of the Lille number 32 is contingent on Rodri's future at the Sky Blues.

With Pep Guardiola having departed, Manchester City are going through a period of restructuring.

Beyond the appointment of the Italian manager, the squad has undergone significant changes, and Rodri could be another player to leave the Sky Blues. The 30-year-old has not reached an agreement over a new contract and has already publicly signalled his desire to return to Spanish football.

Real Madrid have long been reported by the local press as his preferred destination, although Florentino Perez's board initially showed some reluctance over a move.

How does Rodri's situation affect Bouaddi's move to Manchester City?

© Imago / Sportimage

However, having lacked a genuine midfield anchor since Toni Kroos retired in 2023-24, the Merengues believe Rodri is the missing piece for Jose Mourinho's system.

Real Madrid's pursuit of the World Cup-winning Spain captain and Ballon d'Or winner depends on completing their deal for Yan Diomande with RB Leipzig. According to Marca, the Merengues are preparing an offer of between £42.5m and £51m for the Manchester City number 16.

The Sky Blues do not want to sell Rodri and are prepared to lose him for free at the end of his contract.

In that scenario, Ayyoub Bouaddi would only arrive in England in 2027. On the other hand, should the Spanish midfielder push to join Real Madrid for the 2026-27 season, the Sky Blues would bring forward the signing of the Moroccan midfielder to the coming weeks.