Bradley Barcola to Liverpool: Reds make 'significant decision' on £145m as 'major update' drops

By Seye Omidiora | 29 Jul 2026 18:40

Liverpool are believed to be preparing an opening offer to secure the services of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The 23-year-old France international has emerged as a primary transfer target for the Premier League heavyweights.

Barcola has reportedly indicated that he possesses no intention of extending his current contract with the reigning European champions.

The wide attacker remains open to a move to Anfield after representatives held preliminary discussions with the club last week.

Boardroom executives at PSG are now understood to be carefully considering his potential sale, but have set a high asking price.

Liverpool 'seek compromise' on £145m valuation for Barcola

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport

According to The Daily Mail, the French outfit currently value the talented forward at £145m and believe this figure accurately reflects his immense potential in the current market.

Liverpool are extremely reluctant to meet such a steep asking price and hope to negotiate a significantly lower fee.

The Reds previously sounded out his representatives last summer when his reputed price tag was closer to the £75m mark.

However, his stellar domestic performances and subsequent World Cup displays have drastically inflated his overall transfer value.

The attacker recently featured in all eight matches for France at the global tournament and scored three goals.

Andoni Iraola 'targets' Barcola to fill Salah void

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

While Barcola may not be as prolific as Mohamed Salah, the winger is largely suited to thrive under the intense tactical demands of newly appointed head coach Andoni Iraola.

The dynamic winger would provide a vital goal threat for the club as they attempt to fill the monumental void left by the recent departure of the Egyptian King.

Despite not always being a regular starter for Luis Enrique in Paris, he has consistently delivered impressive numbers when called upon.

Across the past two seasons at the Parc des Princes, the forward registered a remarkable 34 goals and 28 assists.

Liverpool will now hope to fend off rival interest from Arsenal and Bayern Munich to finalise a blockbuster agreement.