Preview: New York City FC vs Toronto - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 29 Jul 2026 18:12

In the final July fixture of the 2026 MLS regular season, New York City FC will welcome Toronto to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Friday.

A 3-1 win over the Chicago Fire last weekend lifted the Pigeons up to fifth in the Eastern Conference table while Toronto are 12th after narrowly losing 2-1 at DC United.

Match preview

Another quick start and some strong finishing enabled New York City to claim a second consecutive league victory last week as they scored on all three of their targeted efforts against Chicago.

With a win on Friday, Pascal Jansen’s men will equal their longest winning run of the 2026 regular season (three) and extend their domestic winning run at Yankee Stadium to three games.

The Boys in Blue have points in three straight MLS affairs at Yankee Stadium, suffering just one domestic defeat in the Bronx this year (3-2 versus Inter Miami in March).

New York City have been extremely sharp in the attacking third in that venue of late, netting three or more goals in their last three regular season affairs in the Bronx.

A win on Friday would temporarily move them up to fourth in the Eastern Conference as they currently trail the Fire by a single point.

NYCFC can stretch their winning run at home against Toronto across all competition to six matches on Friday, with this team netting a combined 18 goals in those last five home outings against the Reds.

© Imago

Although they have been able to keep many of their recent matches close, it has not equated to much progress in the standings for Toronto.

Robin Fraser’s men saw their two-match unbeaten run in MLS end last week, as they currently sit six points below the Eastern Conference playoff line.

Four of their seven defeats in the competition this season have been by just a single goal, three of which occurred outside of BMO Field.

Toronto have scored a goal or fewer in their last seven regular season road outings, while being held off the scoresheet on three of those occasions.

Since drawing New York City FC in May of 2021, the Reds have lost every one of their regular-season affairs against New York-based clubs as the visitors.

TFC can end a six-match competitive losing run against NYCFC on Friday, while they have scored a combined two goals in their last four away games versus the Pigeons.

New York City FC Major League Soccer form:

New York City FC form (all competitions):

Toronto Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

New York could be without Kai Trewin, Keaton Parks, Kevin O’Toole, Aiden O’Neil, Maximiliano Moralez, Alonso Martinez, Mac Learned and Drew Baiera, who all missed their last match due to leg injuries.

Nicolas Fernandez has goals in three straight MLS affairs as he, Agustin Ojeda and Malachi Jones all scored last weekend against the Fire.

As for Toronto, Lazar Stefanovic remains questionable because of a sore foot, Matheus Pereira has a groin issue, Nelson Palacio is doubtful with a lower body injury, while Nicksoen Gomis and Markus Cimermancic are unlikely to feature this weekend as they recover from thigh strains.

Theo Corbeanu had their only goal last week, while an own goal by Kobe Franklin gave DC the lead in the opening half.

New York City FC possible starting lineup:

Freese; Gray, Martins, Sands, Cavallo; Shore, N. Fernandez, Perea; Ojeda, Magno, Jones

Toronto possible starting lineup:

Gavran; Monlouis, Zimmerman, Gilman; Franklin, Laryea, Osorio, Salloi; Corbeanu, Mihailovic; Vilsaint

We say: New York City FC 1-3 Toronto

At home, New York City are firing on all cylinders and should be able to keep that form going against a Toronto side that have looked overwhelmed when playing in New York.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.