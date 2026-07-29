Preview: Bodo/Glimt vs Lillestrom - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 29 Jul 2026 16:53 , Last updated: 29 Jul 2026 16:53

Aiming to extend their lead at the top of the Norwegian Eliteserien table, Bodo/Glimt will welcome Lillestrom to the Aspmyra Stadion on Friday.

The hosts have climbed to the top of the table with four straight victories, while their visitors sit fourth and 10 points worse off after a defeat.

Match preview

Bodo/Glimt return to Eliteserien action on Friday looking to continue a rich vein of form in their bid to regain the title they last won in 2024.

After finishing just one point short of top spot in their defence in 2025, Kjetil Knutsen's side have enjoyed a strong first half to the new campaign, sitting at the summit with 31 points on the board from 15 outings, having won 11 and lost two of those.

They have excelled at both ends of the pitch, having netted a league-high tally of 37 goals and allowed a league-low 11, and the Superlaget have enjoyed a perfect record since the division's summer break, winning all four games without conceding to go top.

After seeing off KFUM Oslo, Fredrikstad and HamKam, they visited Sandefjord last weekend and made it four three-point hauls on the bounce with a 3-0 victory, leading from the outset through Ola Brynhildsen before Jens Petter Hauge and Mikkel Bro Hansen added late goals.

Still only leading second-placed Viking by one point having played a game more, Bodo/Glimt will hope to stretch their winning run in the coming weeks and build a comfortable lead for the first time this campaign.

© Iconsport / Frode Arnesen / Alamy

They meet a visiting side keen to get back to winning ways to improve their own standing at the top end of the division after a setback last time out.

After winning an immediate promotion back to the Eliteserien in 2025, Lillestrom have enjoyed a pleasing first half to 2026, currently sitting fourth with 25 points on the board from their 14 outings and eight wins in that time.

That is largely thanks to an encouraging away record, with the Kanarifugla having won four and lost two of their seven league games on the road, putting them only behind the top two in away form with their most recent trip resulting in a 2-0 triumph over Fredrikstad on their return from the mid-season break.

A 2-1 home win over KFUM Oslo followed for Hans Erik Odegaard's team, but they failed to continue the winning streak last time out, hosting Viking and falling to a 2-1 defeat, having failed to find a leveller after Lars Ranger halved the deficit on the hour mark following goals from Kristoffer Askildsen and Peter Christiansen for the visitors.

Still sitting in a strong spot in their first season back, and six points behind third-placed Tromso with a game in hand, Lillestrom will bid to get back on track and take a major scalp away from home in Friday's contest.

Bodo/Glimt Norwegian Eliteserien form:

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Bodo/Glimt form (all competitions):

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Lillestrom Norwegian Eliteserien form:

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Lillestrom form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Bildbyran

Bodo/Glimt remain unable to call on August Mikkelsen due to an ongoing injury, while Hakon Evjen will also miss out in midfield having seen his substitute appearance cut short last time out.

Knutsen should field a similar starting XI from last week's 3-0 away win, although Jens Petter Hauge and 17-year-old Mikkel Bro Hansen both have claims to come into the attack from the start after scoring off the bench.

Top scorer Kasper Hogh recently departed for Celtic, leaving Ole Blomberg and Andreas Helmersen to lead the line against Sandefjord, and they may both continue up top while Sondre Brunstad Fet will again join key man Patrick Berg in the engine room.

Lillestrom are without Camil Jebara, Eric Kitolano and Linus Alperud, as the trio remain confined to the treatment room.

Veteran Thomas Lehne Olsen will hope to continue to lead the line, despite competition from Fredrik Gulbrandsen and new signing Gustav Nordh, while Felix Va has managed five goals and five assists from the wing this term.

Markus Karlsbakk is another key man in support of the attack, with four goals in the Eliteserien so far this term after hitting 13 alongside 14 assists in their promotion-winning campaign last time around, while Ylldren Ibrahimaj is a mainstay in a deeper central role.

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Gundersen, Maatta; Berg, Fet; Hauge, Brynhildsen; Helmersen, Blomberg

Lillestrom possible starting lineup:

Dahlberg; Ranger, Garnas, Gabrielsen, Elkaer; Ibrahimaj; Nordh, Karlsbakk, Nyheim, Va; Gulbrandsen

We say: Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Lillestrom

Bodo/Glimt appear to have found their groove since the mid-season break in their charge to top spot, and while the visitors have been resilient away from home this term, we see Knutsen's men having too much quality and making it five straight league wins.

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