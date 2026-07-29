Preview: Corinthians vs Athletico Paranaense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 29 Jul 2026 16:36

Corinthians welcome high-flying Athletico Paranaense to Neo Quimica Arena on Thursday evening in the Brasileiro Serie A, with the hosts looking to extend their unbeaten league run against one of the division's form sides.

The home side sit ninth in the table with 28 points from 20 matches, while the visitors occupy third place with 36 points after making an impressive return from the FIFA World Cup break.

Match preview

Corinthians extended their unbeaten run in the Brasileiro to four matches after battling to a 1-1 draw away to Bahia last time out.

Fernando Diniz's side made the perfect start when Fabrizio Angileri fired them into an early lead, but they were unable to build on that advantage and eventually conceded an equaliser before half time after spending long periods without possession.

The result left Corinthians three points adrift of the top five, although there have been encouraging signs since Diniz took charge, with Timão showing greater defensive organisation while gradually improving in attack.

A demanding fixture schedule now awaits the Sao Paulo giants, who face Copa do Brasil ties against Internacional before beginning their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 campaign against Rosario Central next month.

Those commitments could influence team selection on Thursday, although Corinthians will take confidence from their formidable home record against Athletico, having avoided defeat in each of the last seven meetings between the clubs at Neo Quimica Arena.

© Imago / Pera Photo Press

Athletico, meanwhile, arrive in excellent spirits after making a perfect start to the second half of the campaign.

The visitors have collected consecutive victories since the restart, recovering from behind to beat Sao Paulo 2-1 before following that up with a convincing 2-0 home success over Internacional.

Those victories have strengthened their hold on third place and extended a run that has established them among the strongest title challengers this season.

Mauricio Barbieri's side have combined defensive discipline with attacking efficiency throughout the campaign, conceding just 19 goals in 20 league matches while remaining one of the competition's most dangerous teams in transition.

Kevin Viveros has spearheaded that impressive form, with the Colombian striker leading the league scoring charts on 12 goals after finding the net again against Internacional.

Corinthians Brasileiro form:

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Corinthians form (all competitions):

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Athletico Paranaense Brasileiro form:

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Athletico Paranaense form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Rebeca Schumacker

Corinthians have been dealt a blow at left-back after Angileri picked up his third yellow card of the season against Bahia and must serve a one-match suspension.

Matheus Bidu remains doubtful because of a groin problem, while Hugo Farias is still working his way back to full fitness following knee surgery, leaving Diniz short of natural options on the left side of defence.

Memphis Depay has returned to training after his post-World Cup break and is edging closer to a comeback, although this fixture is expected to come too soon for the Dutch forward.

Athletico will be without Arthur Dias after the defender collected his third booking of the campaign and serves a suspension.

The visitors are also expected to remain without Mycael, Felipinho and Bruno Zapelli, who are all continuing their recoveries from injury.

Kevin Viveros will again lead the attack after extending his excellent scoring run, while Leozinho is expected to provide support in the final third.

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Gabriel Paulista, Gustavo Henrique, Pedro Milans; Raniele, Andre, Breno Bidon, Rodrigo Garro; Kaio Cesar, Yuri Alberto

Athletico Paranaense possible starting lineup:

Santos; Habraao, Aguirre, Esquivel; Gilberto, Jadson, Gustavo, Claudinho; Mendoza, Leozinho; Kevin Viveros

We say: Corinthians 1-1 Athletico Paranaense

Corinthians have become difficult to beat under Diniz and boast an outstanding recent home record against Athletico, but the visitors arrive as one of the division's most consistent teams and are playing with considerable confidence.

With the hosts potentially managing their squad ahead of important knockout fixtures and Athletico carrying strong momentum into the contest, a closely fought draw appears the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.