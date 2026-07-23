Preview: New York City FC vs Chicago Fire - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 23 Jul 2026 21:17

New York City FC welcome Chicago Fire to Yankee Stadium on Sunday as both sides continue their MLS campaigns following the FIFA World Cup break.

The hosts sit sixth in the Eastern Conference with 22 points from 16 matches, while the visitors occupy third place with 26 points, having played one game fewer.

Match preview

New York City FC returned from the World Cup break in impressive fashion by claiming a 2-1 victory away to Columbus Crew, ending a three-match winless run across all competitions that had concluded with a defeat at Nashville SC before the interruption.

The result was particularly encouraging for Pascal Jansen's side given their struggles away from home this season (W3, D2, L3), and they now return to Yankee Stadium for the first time since early May after playing five consecutive away matches.

The Pigeons will be hoping home comforts help them build momentum once again, as their last match at Yankee Stadium ended in a commanding 3-0 victory over Columbus Crew, although that success came after a difficult spell in which they failed to win five successive home league games, drawing two and losing three after opening the campaign with back-to-back home victories.

Recent history also favours the hosts in this fixture, as NYCFC completed a league double over Chicago last season, winning both meetings 3-1, and they are unbeaten in their last nine meetings with the Fire across all competitions, recording six victories and three draws during that run.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Chicago Fire, meanwhile, resumed their campaign with an entertaining 3-2 defeat away to Inter Miami, ending a three-match winning streak that they had carried into the World Cup break.

Gregg Berhalter's side had defeated D.C. United, CF Montreal and Toronto FC in succession before the pause, and they remain one of the Eastern Conference's strongest travelling sides despite the setback in Florida.

Before losing to Inter Miami, the Fire had gone six away matches unbeaten in all competitions, including five MLS fixtures in which they recorded three wins and two draws, with only two Eastern Conference clubs collecting more away points than Chicago this season.

The visitors will also be aiming to end a long wait for success against NYCFC, having failed to win any of the last nine meetings between the clubs.

New York City FC Major League Soccer form:

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Chicago Fire Major League Soccer form:

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Team News

© Imago

New York City FC remain without Alonso Martinez, who continues his recovery from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament suffered while on international duty with Costa Rica.

Andrew Baiera, Maxi Moralez and Aiden O'Neill are also sidelined with knee injuries, while Keaton Parks (groin), Kevin O'Toole (leg) and Kai Trewin (ankle) are unavailable.

Nicolas Fernandez has taken on greater attacking responsibility in Martinez's absence, contributing 11 goals and two assists in 16 league appearances this season.

Chicago Fire have adjusted quickly following the departure of striker Hugo Cuypers, who completed a move to Monterrey during the transfer window.

Robert Lewandowski made his MLS debut in the defeat to Inter Miami after joining the club before the World Cup break, playing 63 minutes before being substituted, and the veteran forward is expected to feature prominently once again.

Puso Dithejane also boosted his chances of earning a starting place after coming off the bench to score against Inter Miami, giving Berhalter another attacking option ahead of Sunday's contest.

New York City FC possible starting lineup:

Freese; Gray, Martins, Sands, Cavallo; Shore, Fernandez, Perea; Ojeda, Traore, Jones

Chicago Fire possible starting lineup:

Brady; Dean, Elliott, Waterman, Gutman; Saletros, D'Avilla, Haile-Selassie; Zinckernagel, Lewandowski, Bamba

We say: New York City FC 2-1 Chicago Fire

Chicago have been one of the Eastern Conference's better away teams this season, but NYCFC have enjoyed an excellent recent record in this fixture and should be full of confidence after their impressive win over Columbus Crew.

The Fire possess enough attacking quality to make life difficult, particularly with Lewandowski settling into the side, but home advantage and a dominant head-to-head record lead us to back the hosts to edge another closely contested encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.