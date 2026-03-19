New York City FC vs Inter Miami - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 19 Mar 2026 22:08

In a rematch from the 2025 Eastern Conference final, New York City FC aim to maintain their unbeaten record in MLS this season when they host Inter Miami at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

The Pigeons lead the Eastern Conference table thanks to a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids last week, with Miami just three points below them in third after drawing 0-0 with Charlotte FC.

Match preview

Although the regular season did not begin ideally for New York City, it has been relatively smooth sailing for them over the past few games.

Since conceding after just two minutes on matchday one in a 1-1 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy, this team have outscored their last three opponents in this competition by a combined margin of 10-2.

Another win on Sunday would give them four in a row, marking their longest winning run since Pascal Jansen took charge ahead of the 2025 season.

In their previous four regular-season affairs at Yankee Stadium, the home side emerged victorious every time, netting three or more goals on three occasions.

NYCFC have won their previous five MLS home encounters in March, with their last such defeat coming in 2024 against the Portland Timbers (2-1).

Their only previous match this season against a Florida-based club saw them clobber Orlando City 5-0 in the Bronx, their largest victory in this competition since hammering Real Salt Lake 6-0 in April 2022.

© Imago / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Early into the 2026 season, we have seen a series of inconsistent performances domestically from the reigning MLS Cup champions.

While they are on a three-match unbeaten run in this competition, the Herons have failed to score in two of their previous three competitive fixtures.

They have been shut out in two of their four league encounters this season, and on Sunday could go consecutive matches without scoring for the first time since May 2023.

Sunday will mark the end of their five-game road trip, with Javier Mascherano’s men collecting points in six straight away contests in the regular season versus Eastern Conference opposition.

Miami could also drop points in consecutive MLS away outings this weekend for the first time since August to September 2025, when they went winless in three straight games.

The Herons are unbeaten in their previous six meetings with New York City FC across all competitions, beating them 4-0 at Citi Field last year for their first away victory against the Boys in Blue.

New York City FC Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Leg injuries could prevent Andres Perea, Alonso Martinez and Malachi Jones from featuring for New York City on Sunday.

Nicolas Fernandez had a brace for them last Saturday against the Rapids, while Talles Magno came on for Keaton Parks in the second half, scoring his first of the new campaign.

On the Miami side of things, Maximiliano Falcon is the only injury concern as he deals with a left knee injury, which could keep him out of another encounter.

Rocco Rios Novo replaced Dayne St Clair between the sticks in Charlotte, making four stops for his first clean sheet of the regular season, while reigning league MVP Lionel Messi has scored in two of their last three MLS affairs.

New York City FC possible starting lineup:

Freese; Gray, Martins, Trewin, O’Toole; O’Neill, Moralez, Parks; Ojeda, Fernandez, Wolf

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Rios Novo; Fray, Lujan, Allen, Reguilon; Silvetti, Ruiz, Segovia, Morales; Messi, Berterame

We say: New York City FC 1-2 Inter Miami

Miami always seem to come on strong after a tough outing, and we believe they will find a way to end their road trip on a strong note this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.