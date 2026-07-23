Preview: Santos Laguna vs. Atlas - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Jul 2026 21:50

Looking to move on from their gameweek one defeat in this season's Apertura, Santos Laguna welcome Atlas to Estadio TSM Corona on Sunday night, aiming to claim their first Liga MX victory.

Santos' comeback attempt from 3-0 down at Monterrey failed to pan out, and they seek a response against Hernan Crespo's team, who secured an entertaining 3-2 success away at Leon.

Match preview

After ending pre-season with a narrow loss to America De Cali, Santos looked to return to winning ways in a competitive league fixture against Monterrey, coincidentally the last team they faced in last season's Clausura in April.

However, Renato Paiva's team soon found themselves trailing 3-0 after 31 minutes, leaving them shell-shocked.

While Lucas Di Yorio pulled one back for the Warriors before the break, they could not halve the deficit until the final minute of second-half stoppage time, when Eduardo Aguirre netted to give the score a more respectable feel.

Nonetheless, Paiva's men will rue their wretched start to the Apertura season, which left them chasing shadows for the game's entirety, and they hope for a far more focused start on Sunday night when they play in front of their supporters for the first time this season.

While they had a mixed run of home results in the Clausura, winning just two of eight between January and April, they ended last year's Apertura claiming three wins on the bounce, and will seek a fourth consecutive win at Estadio TSM Corona in the Apertura this weekend.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Standing in their way are Atlas, who were on the favourable end of a 3-2 result on the opening matchday, beating 10-man Leon at Estadio Leon.

Pegged back by Diber Cambindo just before the half-hour mark after Duk's second-minute opener, Cambindo's dismissal just before the break broke the game open for Crespo's team.

The Red and Blacks duly took advantage after the break, netting twice to open up a two-goal lead through Arturo Gonzalez and Aldo Rocha; however, that seemingly healthy advantage was halved after Leon scored in the 77th minute.

Nonetheless, Los Zorros held on for the closing minutes, ending the opening weekend as one of the nine clubs to secure maximum points.

Now entering the second round sitting fifth in the table, Atlas aim to continue their unblemished start by seeing off Santos in another away fixture.

Santos Laguna Liga MX form:

Atlas Liga MX form:

Team News

Kevin Palacios and Bruno Amione have not played since the previous season due to shoulder and knee injuries, respectively, which should keep both out of this weekend's fixture.

Having scored six goals in the Clausura between January and April, Di Yorio has had a bright start in the Apertura, and he is aiming to score in consecutive league games for the club for the second time after doing likewise in February against Tigres and Mazatlan.

Ryan Mmaee failed to score on his debut for Atlas, but the forward, who scored 25 goals in 20 appearances for Omonia last season, aims to open his account on Sunday night.

The Red and Blacks needed strong performances from Duk, Rocha and Gonzalez in gameweek one, and the visitors will hope they pick up where they left off to maintain their 100% start to the season.

The Foxes seemingly came through the previous weekend unscathed, giving Crespo a healthy squad to choose from this weekend.

Santos Laguna possible starting lineup:

Acevedo; Abella, Pardo, Sanchez, Cuevas; Mariscal, Gruezo; Gonzalez, Bullaude, Sordo; Di Yorio

Atlas possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Ferrareis, Capasso, Schlegel, Rodriguez; Rocha, Zaldivar; Duk, Gonzalez, Hernandez; Mmaee

We say: Santos Laguna 1-1 Atlas

Santos Laguna need to harness their home advantage to break their losing streak, but they face a tough test against an Atlas side brimming with confidence following last weekend's victory.

Both sides are tipped to find the back of the net, with the spoils being shared at the weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.