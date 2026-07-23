Preview: Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 23 Jul 2026 22:58

Minnesota United can remain above the Western Conference playoff line with a victory on Saturday when they return to MLS action to face the Vancouver Whitecaps at Allianz Field.

On Wednesday, the Loons suffered a 2-1 defeat at Sporting Kansas City and are ninth in the West, well behind the joint leaders in the conference, Vancouver, who lost 4-3 to FC Cincinnati the last time out.

Match preview

The first game back from the World Cup break was a tough one for Minnesota, who failed to make their chances count in Kansas City.

Cameron Knowles has seen his side drop points in five straight MLS affairs, netting a goal or fewer in each of those instances.

On Saturday, they could go winless in six successive league fixtures for the first time since 2024 when they dropped points in nine consecutive outings.

Minnesota have failed to win their last four league fixtures at Allianz Field but only lost on one of those occasions (1-0 to the Colorado Rapids).

With 19 goals scored in MLS this year, they have netted the joint-fewest among clubs currently above the playoff line, with the Seattle Sounders boasting that same total.

The Loons have not beaten a Canadian team at home in this competition since blanking CF Montreal 1-0 in March of last year.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Vancouver resumed their 2026 MLS campaign on a difficult note, conceding more goals on Wednesday (four) than they had in any regular season affair this year.

Another defeat on Saturday would mark the first time in 2026 that they suffer consecutive defeats in this competition, with Jesper Sorensen only losing successive league fixtures twice before as their head coach.

The Caps have lost two of their last three league games away from home but have not lost consecutive league encounters as the visitors since July 2025.

This year they have only lost once away from home to a Western Conference opponent (1-0 at the Houston Dynamo), but they have dropped points in three of those instances since May.

They boast a 100% record in the league this year when scoring the opening goal, while dropping points in five games when conceding first.

The Caps have won their last three meetings with Minnesota in this competition, hammering them 6-0 in Vancouver earlier in this campaign.

Minnesota United Major League Soccer form:

Vancouver Whitecaps Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Lower-extremity injuries may keep Nectarios Triantis and Nicolas Romero from featuring for Minnesota this weekend, while Carlos Harvey may be a game-time decision due to an illness.

Devin Padelford put them within one in the latter stages of their match with SKC this week, his first of the 2026 MLS campaign.

In Vancouver, Emmanuel Sabbi has a sore groin, Ralph Priso is questionable due to a hamstring strain, Belal Halbouni hurt his knee, Kenji Cabrera is doubtful because of a foot issue and Edier Ocampo will be suspended.

Ryan Gauld netted his first two goals of this campaign on Wednesday, putting him up to 101 goal contributions for this club, with Jeevan Singh Badwal scoring his first of the regular season in a losing effort.

Minnesota United possible starting lineup:

Callender; Duncan, Boxall, Duggan, Padelford; Gressel, Trapp, Pereyra; Hlongwane, Yeboah, Markanich

Vancouver Whitecaps possible starting lineup:

Takaoka; Laborda, Blackmon, Veselinovic, Johnson; Cubas, Larraz; Badwal, Gauld, Caicedo; White

We say: Minnesota United 1-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

The Caps always seem to bounce back after a tough outing, and with Gauld back in the fold, we expect to see them carry the play and find more breakthroughs against a side that seem to sit back a little too much at times.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.