Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Allianz Field will be the site of a win-or-go-home match on Saturday evening as Minnesota United host the Seattle Sounders in game three of that best-of-three series.

A 4-2 win on Monday enabled the Rave Green to even this MLS Cup playoff series at a game apiece, heading back to Minnesota this weekend.

Match preview

With a chance to advance to the second round for a second successive year, Minnesota failed to step up, conceding more goals on Monday than they had in their previous four MLS outings combined (three).

Saturday will mark the first time they play in a deciding third game, with Eric Ramsay’s men emerging victorious from their previous two league contests at home.

They did not concede a single goal in either of those encounters and have gone on to win their last three playoff games at Allianz Field, conceding only once over that stretch.

Minnesota have never given up an opening half goal at home in the post-season, but have yet to score one themselves in Saint Paul in the first 45 minutes of play.

The Loons are unbeaten in their previous four league games at home versus Western Conference opposition, collecting three clean sheets during that run.

Their previous two home games versus Seattle saw them triumph each time, with this team failing to concede a single goal against them at Allianz Field this year.

As many had anticipated, the Sounders refused to go quietly after their game one loss, fighting back with a comprehensive victory in Seattle on Monday.

That puts them in a must-win game three, with this team having won their only previous deciding third match in this situation at home against Dallas in 2023 (1-0).

This time around, though, game three will be on the road, where this team have gone on to lose four of their previous five MLS affairs.

Brian Schmetzer’s side, however, have not lost any of their previous two opening-round post-season away matches within 90 minutes.

Seattle have never lost a domestic encounter this year away from home when netting multiple times, winning in four of those five instances.

The Rave Green have also never lost a road game to the Loons when finding the back of the net, emerging victorious in four of those six instances.

Minnesota United Major League Soccer Playoff form:

Minnesota United form (all competitions):

Seattle Sounders Major League Soccer Playoff form:

Seattle Sounders form (all competitions):

Team News

Despite a knee injury, Carlos Harvey could be available for Minnesota on Saturday, playing in the latter stages of game two, while Jeong Ho-yeon is out due to a cruciate ligament tear sustained over the summer.

Nectar Triantis and Robin Lod scored late in the opening half of their previous match to put them within one goal, but in the end, they could not get anything going in the final 45 minutes.

Knee issues will keep Pedro De la Vega and Paul Arriola out of the Seattle fold for this decisive encounter, while Yeimar Gomez Andrade seems to have recovered from his muscle injury, playing every single minute of both playoff games.

Obed Vargas netted a brace in game two, with the other Sounder goals coming courtesy of Daniel Musovski and Jordan Morris, as they lived to see another match this season.

Minnesota United possible starting lineup:

St Clair; Diaz, Boxall, Romero, Markanich; Pereyra, Triantis, Trapp; Rosales; Lod, Hlongwane

Seattle Sounders possible starting lineup:

Frei; A. Roldan, Andrade, Ragen, Tolo; Vargas, C. Roldan; Morris, Rusnak, Ferreira; Musovski

We say: Minnesota United 0-2 Seattle Sounders (Seattle wins series 2-1)

Experience in these big spots can often make the difference, and we believe that, along with an adaptable coach like Schmetzer will see Seattle find the proper solutions to win this game.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email