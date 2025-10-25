Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Major League Soccer clash between Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

For the first time since 2020, Minnesota United and the Seattle Sounders will meet in the MLS Cup playoffs, with game one of that best-of-three series taking place on Monday at Allianz Field.

These teams finished fourth and fifth in the Western Conference this year, with the Loons three points ahead of Seattle despite a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Galaxy on Decision Day, while the Rave Green beat New York City FC by that same score.

Match preview

Monday will mark the first time since this best-of-three playoff format was introduced that Minnesota begin the post-season at home, with this team coming off their best-ever regular season regarding points (58).

The Loons won eight times domestically at Allianz Field in 2025 but have only claimed one triumph in their previous four home games across all competitions.

Eric Ramsay’s game model has been a curious yet successful one, with his team often boasting possession in the 40% range while making the most of their deadball situations.

They have won their last two post-season affairs in Minnesota but have not won a playoff game after 90 minutes since upsetting Sporting Kansas City 3-0 in 2020.

Minnesota won 14 regular-season affairs this year when netting the opening goal, while losing only once when doing so (4-2 at home to San Diego).

The Loons were a perfect 2-0 against the Rave Green during the 2025 regular season, including a 1-0 triumph at Allianz Field back in August.

They may have a lower seeding than we are accustomed to, but the Seattle Sounders and the post-season often go hand in hand.

This will be the 16th time in their 17 MLS campaigns that they are in the playoffs, though this is their lowest-ever post-season seeding.

Brian Schmetzer’s men enter game one riding a four-match unbeaten run in league play, winning those last three contests by a single goal.

As the visitors, they claimed just five regular-season triumphs this year, their fewest since missing the playoffs for the first and only time in 2022 (three).

Seattle have won three consecutive opening-round playoff fixtures but have not won a post-season affair in normal time since November 2023 (1-0 over Dallas).

In three of their previous four visits to Allianz Field, the Rave Green have come away with points, while winning the only playoff matchup between them in Seattle in 2020, coming from two goals down to claim a 3-2 triumph.

Minnesota United Major League Soccer form:

Minnesota United form (all competitions):

Seattle Sounders Major League Soccer form:

Team News

A knee injury will likely prevent Carlos Harvey from featuring in game one of this series, while Jeong Ho-yeon is out with a cruciate ligament tear.

Joaquin Pereyra had their only goal in a defeat to the Galaxy the last time out, while Dayne St Clair is the frontrunner to win Goalkeeper of the Year, earning the nomination on Thursday thanks in part to his league-leading 78.9 save percentage in 2025.

There are serious concerns about Pedro De la Vega’s health as the Sounders’ attacking midfielder left early in their regular-season finale with a knee injury, Yeimar Gomez Andrade and Ryan Kent are dealing with muscle strains, while Paul Arriola is recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

Jordan Morris and Jackson Ragen scored in the second half to give them maximum points versus NYCFC, while Obed Vargas was nominated this week for Young Player of the Year.

Minnesota United possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Hlongwane, Diaz, Duggan, Romero, Markanich; Pereyra, Triantis, Trapp, Rosales; Yeboah

Seattle Sounders possible starting lineup:

Frei; Bell, Ragen, A. Roldan, Tolo; Paulo, Leyva; Ferreira, Rusnak, C. Roldan; Morris

We say: Minnesota United 0-0 Seattle Sounders (Minnesota United wins on penalties)

While the Sounders Stefan Frei is a more than capable keeper, St Clair seems the most likely to steal a game, which is exactly what we believe he will do on Monday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email