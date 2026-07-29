Preview: Atletico San Luis vs Club Tijuana - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 29 Jul 2026 17:27

Yet to win in their opening two fixtures and facing a side that has not lost to them in nine consecutive meetings, Atletico San Luis face a stern early test of their Apertura credentials when league leaders Club Tijuana visit the Estadio Alfonso Lastras on Saturday.

Diego Mejia’s side will draw some confidence from fighting back twice to earn a draw in their last outing, but Sebastian Abreu’s Tijuana arrive with a perfect record and the form of a side that has yet to lose.

Match preview

Atletico San Luis head into Saturday’s match in 13th place on the Liga MX table with just one point from their opening two fixtures - a record of no wins, one draw and one defeat, with four goals scored and five conceded.

Their most recent outing produced a 2-2 draw away at UANL Tigres, a result that showed character from Mejia’s side as they came from behind twice to claim a point on the road.

Saturday’s home fixture represents San Luis’s best opportunity to claim their first win of the campaign, and with their own supporters behind them at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras, the pressure to deliver a positive result will be significant.

The head-to-head record between these two sides adds another uncomfortable dimension to the occasion for the hosts - San Luis have failed to beat Club Tijuana in nine consecutive meetings.

© Imago / Agencia-MexSport

Club Tijuana arrive in San Luis Potosi having made the perfect start to the Apertura, sitting top of the Liga MX table with six points from two wins and no defeats.

Three other clubs also have six points, with Tijuana’s superior goal difference of plus three setting them apart at the summit.

Sebastian Abreu’s side have scored four goals and conceded just one across their two opening fixtures, and their most recent outing brought a narrow 1-0 home victory over Club Leon, with Gilberto Mora converting from the penalty spot to seal all three points.

That away record, however, remains untested as Saturday in San Luis Potosi will be Tijuana’s first road trip of the campaign, and it remains to be seen how their structure and organisation holds up away from home surroundings.

The last direct encounter between the two clubs ended in a 1-1 draw, and the broader head-to-head record across the last five meetings is heavily tilted towards stalemates - four of those five fixtures ended level, with Tijuana’s solitary win the only result to separate the sides in recent history.

Atletico San Luis Liga MX form:

LD

Club Tijuana Liga MX form:

WW

Team News

© Imago / Emilio Franco

Atletico San Luis head into Saturday’s match with a significant injury list at this early stage in their campaign.

Joao Pedro suffered a cruciate ligament injury earlier this month and is ruled out until 2027, representing a major long-term blow for the club.

Benjamin Galdames is also absent with a knee injury, while Juanpe is similarly sidelined with a knee complaint.

Jesus Medina is also unavailable with a knee injury, further reducing the attacking options available to San Luis.

Club Tijuana head into Saturday’s fixture with no injury concerns, and Abreu is expected to name a strong side for their first away match of the Apertura season.

Jose Antonio Rodriguez is expected to start in goal, with a back four of Pablo Ortiz, Alejandro Gomez, Jackson Porozo and Rafael Fernandez.

Ivan Tona is set to anchor the midfield alongside Angel Zapata and Yael Padilla, while Mourad El Ghezouani leads the attack with Adonis Preciado providing width from the wing as Tijuana look to make it three wins from three on the road.

Atletico San Luis possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Bambu, Aguila, Garcia; Torres, Macias, Salles-Lamonge, Esteves; Rodriguez

Club Tijuana possible starting lineup:

Rodriguez; Ortiz, Gomez, Porozo, Fernandez; Tona; Preciado, Padilla, Zapata, Arciga; El Ghezouani, Llorente; Flores

We say: Atletico San Luis 1-2 Club Tijuana

Mejia’s side showed enough fight against Tigres to suggest they will not simply roll over, but the combination of a depleted squad, an unwavering head-to-head record in Tijuana’s favour, the visitors’ perfect form and clinical edge in front of goal makes it difficult to look beyond an away win on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.