Preview: Drogheda United vs Shamrock Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Jul 2026 19:00

Shamrock Rovers can take a significant step towards the League of Ireland title on Friday, when they travel to play Drogheda United at Sullivan & Lambe Park.

Rovers head into the clash in first place with 50 points after 25 matchweeks, whereas opponents Drogheda are eighth with 26 points.

Match preview

The hosts have experienced somewhat of a resurgence in the league, with the club taking seven points from the last nine on offer, but they had to settle for one point after drawing 2-2 with Sligo Rovers on July 25.

It could have been worse for Kevin Doherty's side had Shane Farrell not scored an equaliser in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, but his strike continued his team's trend of late goals given it was their fifth goal in eight that came after the half-time interval.

Drogheda are still at risk of demotion considering they are third last and just four points above the ninth-placed relegation playoff spot, though they are only three points from sixth-placed Derry City.

The Drogs have played the visitors twice this season already, drawing 0-0 in March and losing 4-1 to Shamrock Rovers in May.

Drogheda are winless in four top-flight fixtures at home, with the club suffering one loss, scoring six goals and conceding eight times in that stretch.

© Iconsport / David Ribeiro

Shamrock Rovers should not yet assume that they will win a sixth title in seven seasons, but with just 11 league fixtures remaining, their seven-point lead over second-placed St. Patrick's Athletic is significant.

Rovers were last in action on Tuesday, though while they won 2-1 against Ararat Armenia in a Champions League qualifier, they exited the competition as they were beaten 3-2 on aggregate.

Stephen Bradley's side have only suffered two losses in their past nine matches - they triumphed in six of those games - and both defeats came in UEFA competitions.

Shamrock Rovers have netted 13 goals in their last six clashes, but they conceded on eight occasions, while they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their past eight outings.

While losing on Friday would represent the visitors' third consecutive defeat on the road, they have won three of their four most recent away contests in the League of Ireland.

Drogheda United League of Ireland Premier form:

L

D

L

L

W

D

Drogheda United form (all competitions):

D

L

L

W

W

D

Shamrock Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:

W

L

W

D

W

W

Shamrock Rovers form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Asatur Yesayants, Sportsfile

Drogheda are likely to name a similar lineup to the one that started last time out, and that could lead to appearances for forwards Mark Doyle and Thomas Oluwa.

The two strikers will need creative support from number 10 Brandon Kavanagh, though he will himself need to be platformed by midfielders such as Shane Farell and Ryan Brennan, the latter of whom should be ready despite an injury scare against Sligo Rovers.

Shamrock will almost certainly make changes to the XI that featured in Europe on Tuesday, and it would not be surprising to see John O'Sullivan come into midfield in place of Matthew Healy.

Given attacker Victor Ozhianvuna is still expected to miss out for another few weeks due to a muscle injury, the most likely candidates to start in the forward line are Michael Noonan and Graham Burke.

If Rovers stick with their three-man defence, then Jack Mulraney, Roberto Lopes and Kee Grace may be chosen to marshal the visitors' defence.

Drogheda United possible starting lineup:

Dennison; Agbaje, Keeley, Bolger; Bucknor, Brennan, Farell, Stevens; Kavanagh; Doyle, Oluwa

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; Mulraney, Lopes, Grace; Sobowale, Watts, O'Sullivan, Byrne, Brennan; Greene, Burke

We say: Drogheda United 2-2 Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock will be deflated after exiting the Champions League qualifiers, and they are likely to be less sharp than their opponents.

Drogheda may find it difficult to claim three points, but given their improved form of late, they will believe they have enough quality to at least avoid defeat.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.