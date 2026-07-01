Preview: Drogheda United vs Bohemians - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 01 Jul 2026 22:58

Hoping to sustain their push for European football in the Irish Premier Division, Bohemians will travel to face relegation-threatened Drogheda United at Sullivan & Lambe Park on Friday.

The Drogs will be desperate to avoid losing for the third time in four games, while Bohs could make it three wins on the bounce this week.

Match preview

Kevin Doherty's Drogheda have endured a difficult campaign so far, and find themselves looking over their shoulder as the threat of demotion looms large.

Last Friday, the Drogs were downed 2-0 by Derry City, a result that mirrored their 2-0 defeat against St Patrick's Athletic on June 12.

That latest loss has left Doherty's side eighth in the top flight, where their tally of 22 points has them just two above ninth-placed Sligo Rovers, who occupy the relegation playoff spot.

With that in mind, Drogheda know that another defeat could be costly, but after seeing their team lose four and draw three of their last seven outings, fans will be fearing the worst.

However, the more optimistic amongst the Drogs' faithful would point out that Friday's hosts are five games unbeaten at Sullivan & Lambe Park, drawing three times and winning twice in a stretch that goes back to mid-April.

© Iconsport / Michael P Ryan, Sportsfile

Meanwhile, Alan Reynolds's Bohemians are on the hunt for continental football, but they find their spot less than secure heading into this week's clash.

Bohs currently sit second in the Irish Premier Division with 40 points - five more than fourth-placed Dundalk - but the Lilywhites have played two games fewer than the capital club.

Reynolds saw his team's destiny slip out of his control after a run of three defeats in four matches that began with a 2-1 loss to Shamrock Rovers on May 25, and supporters were concerned about a potential slip down the table.

However, consecutive triumphs precede Friday's contest, including a 2-0 win over St Pat's last time out, and Bohemians will be keen to prove that they have turned a corner by taking all three points once again.

To that end, the visitors will draw confidence from securing back-to-back clean sheets in their two most recent fixtures, as well as the fact that they have come out on top on four of their last five away days.

Drogheda United League of Ireland Premier form:

L

D

D

L

D

L

Bohemians League of Ireland Premier form:

L

W

L

L

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport

Drogheda will be lighter in defence than ideal without centre-back Andrew Quinn, who is recovering from a muscle injury, as well as left-back Kieran Cruise and right wing-back Owen Lambe, who are hoping to be back in action soon after their own fitness woes.

In their absence, expect to see Edwin Agbaje, Leo Burney, James Bolger and Conor Kane form Doherty's backline in front of goalkeeper Luke Dennison.

Elsewhere, right-sided forward Warren Davis is sidelined this week, though Jason Bucknor, Brandon Kavanagh and Thomas Oluwa should be on hand to start as an attacking trio behind striker Mark Doyle.

As for Bohemians, they are missing versatile defender Patrick Hickey, who is suspended after being sent off against St Pat's.

Cian Byrne is likely to join Sam Todd at centre-half on Friday, replacing the 27-year-old in the XI as the European hopefuls eye another win.

Drogheda United possible starting lineup:

Dennison; Agbaje, Burney, Bolger, Kane; Farrell, Brennan; Bucknor, Kavanagh, Oluwa; Doyle

Bohemians possible starting lineup:

Walters; Power, Byrne, Todd, Mullen; Flores; Vaughan, Tierney, Devoy, Strods; Whelan

We say: Drogheda United 1-3 Bohemians

Drogheda have struggled this term and find themselves descending towards a true relegation battle, but the hosts are unbeaten in their last five home games, so expect to see them put up a fight.

That being said, Bohemians have found their feet after stumbling in late May and early June, and should be strong enough to take all three points on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.