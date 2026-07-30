Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'keen' to beat Man City and major European clubs to prolific £8.5m Scotsman

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Jul 2026 16:39

Chelsea and Manchester City have reportedly opened formal discussions to sign highly rated IK Sirius striker Robbie Ure this summer.

CaughtOffside reports that both Premier League heavyweights are incredibly keen to jump to the front of the queue to secure his signature.

The Manchester outfit view the promising forward as an ideal candidate to provide vital depth and competition for Erling Haaland in attack.

However, securing his services will not be straightforward as Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are all understood to be monitoring the 22-year-old's rapid development.

Furthermore, European giants AC Milan, Napoli and Galatasaray are also actively tracking the former Rangers academy product.

Why is Ure reportedly attracting Premier League and European interest?

© Imago / Bildbyran

Ure has been in sensational goalscoring form for the Allsvenskan outfit, registering a remarkable 15 goals in his last 14 league appearances.

The forward's prolific streak has seen his overall tally rise to 32 goals in 57 matches since completing a transfer from Belgian side Anderlecht.

Consequently, the 22-year-old's phenomenal performances have unsurprisingly attracted concrete interest from a host of top-flight clubs across the continent.

However, the Swedish league leaders are reportedly refusing to entertain any offers below an £8.5m valuation for their prized attacking asset.

The player himself has publicly acknowledged the escalating noise but maintains that he will only consider a transfer if the project perfectly aligns with his career aspirations.

Do Chelsea need Ure despite imminent Welbeck arrival?

© Imago / Every Second Media

While it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will indeed make an offer for the young forward, the soon-to-be-announced arrival of Danny Welbeck makes the reports odd.

Not only do the Blues have Joao Pedro as the leading marksman in the side, but they also have an extremely bloated squad comprising out-of-favour forwards.

Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu are believed to be on their way out of the club as Chelsea seek suitors for the pair, while recent arrival Emanuel Emegha and 2025 signing Liam Delap could also leave Stamford Bridge.

As such, acquiring another frontman seems odd, given the team's pressing need to make room in a large squad.