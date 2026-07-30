Preview: Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 30 Jul 2026 15:52 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 15:54

Seeking a record-extending seventh straight win, Inter Miami continue their MLS campaign on Saturday, when they meet Eastern Conference rivals Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium.

Miami's success streak has taken them up to second place in the standings, just two points behind Nashville SC after 17 matches.

Match preview

Inter Miami have won six consecutive regular-season fixtures for the first time in their brief history, following a 1-0 away win over CF Montreal last weekend.

Lionel Messi may be missing following his emotional exertions at the World Cup, but fellow veteran Luis Suarez has scored six times across his last three MLS appearances, including the lone goal in Canada.

Capping an historic day for the Herons, Brazil midfielder Casemiro made his club debut and almost lasted a full 90 minutes, bolstering their depleted ranks.

The defending MLS Cup champions have been hit hard by absences but still sit second in the Eastern Conference, and head coach Guillermo Hoyos has suggested that there is no rush for Messi's return.

Neither Argentina's captain nor his teammate Rodrigo De Paul are set to take part this weekend, or when Miami kick off their Leagues Cup campaign against Liga MX side Atletico de San Luis a few days later.

Yet, given their recent record against Columbus Crew, the Fort Lauderdale club are still strong favourites for Saturday's match - they have won six of the last seven regular-season meetings.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

During that time, Columbus have only picked up one point, with Messi bagging a brace in their 5-1 away loss last season.

It has been a stark fall from grace for the Crew in recent months, after they drew acclaim by winning the MLS Cup in 2023 and reaching the CONCACAF Champions Cup final one year later.

Nonetheless, after a bleak start to the 2026 season, they have won two of their last three matches, including a 2-1 derby win over FC Cincinnati last time out.

Leading Columbus up to 11th place in the Eastern Conference table, interim head coach Laurent Courtois has steadied the ship after Henrik Rydstrom had unsuccessfully replaced Wilfried Nancy.

It remains to be seen if new 'Designated Player' Brais Mendez will now join the Crew in Miami, due to a lack of match-fitness, but the Spanish star may be ready to face Atlas in the Leagues Cup next Tuesday.

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

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Columbus Crew Major League Soccer form:

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Columbus Crew form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Although Messi returned to training on Wednesday, just 10 days after Argentina's defeat to Spain in the World Cup final, both the 39-year-old star and De Paul are still unavailable.

Furthermore, Miami coach Hoyos must deal with a long absence list, featuring players including Telasco Segovia (suspended), Tadeo Allende and Mexican forward German Berterame.

The latter - who has already recorded 12 goal involvements in his first MLS season - was taken off the field in an ambulance during last week's game against Montreal, after sustaining injuries to his nose and left shoulder.

Nonetheless, the hosts can still call upon Suarez to spearhead their attack, while Casemiro should make his home debut in central midfield.

The visitors, meanwhile, must travel without Brooks Lennon and Wessam Abou Ali due to injury, while new boy Mendez is not expected to play either.

In better news for Courtois, experienced midfielder Andre Gomes returned from a thigh strain to make a substitute appearance last weekend.

Set to support Jamal Thiare up front, Daniel Gazdag has just converted a penalty in back-to-back games, scoring his 26th and 27th spot kicks in MLS - only two men have ever netted more.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Novo; Mura, Fray, Micael, Reguilon; Bright, Ruiz, Casemiro, Plambeck; Silvetti, Suarez

Columbus Crew possible starting lineup:

Schulte; Moreira, Zawadzki, Camacho; Farsi, Gomes, Bangoura, Arfsten; Habroune, Gazdag; Thiare

We say: Inter Miami 2-1 Columbus Crew

Though they may be missing a raft of key players, Inter Miami are usually tough to defeat on home turf, while the Crew remain very inconsistent on the road.

So, the high-flying Herons can claim a seventh straight win - and their fifth on the spin against Columbus.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.