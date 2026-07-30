Preview: Chicago Fire vs Charlotte FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 30 Jul 2026 15:26 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 15:29

It is fourth versus sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference on Sunday as Chicago Fire welcome Charlotte FC to Soldier Field.

This weekend's meeting marks the first encounter between the sides in just over a year, following a five-goal thriller in June 2025 when Chicago scored three times in a 10-minute spell to take a commanding lead before Charlotte responded with two goals after the break.

Match preview

Riding a three-game winning streak before the break, Chicago Fire were eager to return to action, but a 3-2 defeat to reigning champions Inter Miami on July 23 halted their momentum, before Sunday's 3-1 loss to New York City further dampened morale.

Gregg Berhalter's men have now lost five of their last eight matches in all competitions, conceding 16 goals and keeping just one clean sheet - a 2-0 win over Montreal.

Nonetheless, the Men in Red have enjoyed a solid campaign as they approach the halfway point, facing a Charlotte side who have lost the last two meetings after previously winning five in a row.

With 18 of their 26 points this season coming at home, Chicago will back themselves to respond immediately to their poor run of form as they return to Soldier Field for the first time since beating Toronto FC in May having had their July 17 clash against the Vancouver Whitecaps postponed.

Still searching for their first clean sheet in this fixture after eight attempts, Sunday's hosts are unlikely to rely on their defence to keep out the visitors and will need to come out firing on all cylinders up front to claim victory.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Charlotte continued their resurgence with a 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday evening, making it three wins from their last four matches either side of the World Cup break.

Dean Smith, overseeing his 100th game since taking charge in December 2023, watched his side fly out of the blocks with first-half goals from Pep Biel and Ashley Westwood, putting the result beyond doubt early on.

Saturday's victory was just their second in seven away league matches this season, highlighting room for improvement on the road as they look to consolidate their push for a play-off place after back-to-back appearances, quite remarkable for a club that only joined MLS four years ago.

Key to Charlotte's improved form has been their strong starts; they have opened the scoring and led at half time in each of their last four outings.

Next up for Sunday's visitors after their trip to Chicago is a hectic Leagues Cup group-stage campaign that will see them play three times in seven days. Approaching that run with momentum could prove crucial.

Chicago Fire Major League Soccer form:

L

W

W

W

L

L

Charlotte FC Major League Soccer form:

D

L

W

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Christopher Cupps is currently on international duty with the USA Under-20s and is unavailable for Chicago, while Andre Franco remains sidelined with a torn ACL.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi is also out for the hosts with a knock as he continues his wait for a club return following his World Cup appearance for South Africa.

New signing Robert Lewandowski will hope to open his account at the third attempt, with the Polish striker expected to return to the starting XI.

Aron John has not featured for Charlotte since July 6 due to a persistent injury, which will keep the 20-year-old out of Sunday's clash as well.

Nimfasha Berchimas remains with the USA Under-20s and is unavailable, while Allan Saint-Maximin - yet to make his debut since joining from Lens - remains a doubt.

Chicago Fire possible starting lineup:

Brady; Gutman, Waterman, Elliott, Dean; Saletros, D’Avilla; Haile-Selassie, Bamba, Zinckernagel; Lewandowski

Charlotte FC possible starting lineup:

Kahlina; Toffolo, Ream, Morrison, Cleary; Biel, De La Torre, Westwood; Abada, Goodwin, Vargas

We say: Chicago Fire 3-1 Charlotte FC

With 17 goals scored across the last three meetings between Chicago and Charlotte, another entertaining encounter is likely as two play-off hopefuls face off.

Charlotte are the more in-form side heading into Sunday's clash, but we expect the hosts to secure all three points when the dust settles on what should be a thrilling affair.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.