Fulham agree €50m double transfer to reunite two Real Madrid attackers with Alvaro Arbeloa

By Ben Sully | 30 Jul 2026 15:25 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 15:35

Fulham have agreed deals to sign Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Cottagers have been in the market for attacking reinforcements ever since Harry Wilson and Raul Jimenez left upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of last season.

Fulham have taken advantage Alvaro Arbeloa's Real Madrid links by pursuing deals for two promising talents.

A report on Wednesday claimed that Fulham had made significant progress in talks with Real Madrid over the two deals.

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Fulham agree double transfer with Real Madrid

According to The Athletic, the Premier League side have now reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Garcia and Palacios in a double transfer.

The Cottagers will splash out €50m (£43m) to reunite Arbeloa with two players he worked with during his time in charge of Real Madrid Castilla and the senior side.

Fulham will pay a guaranteed €40m (£34.3m) fee to sign Garcia, equalling the club record fee they paid to sign Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer.

They will also spend another €10m (£8.6m) to add Palacios to Arbeloa's squad, with Real Madrid including a 30% sell-on clause for each player.

© Imago / AgenciaLOF

Where will Garcia and Palacios fit in at Fulham?

Garcia impressed with four goals in six appearances at last summer's Club World Cup, but he struggled for regular minutes in the 2025-26 campaign, starting 11 of his 35 matches across La Liga and the Champions League.

The move to Fulham should offer him the chance to establish himself as a starting striker under a manager who trusts in his ability.

That said, the 22-year-old will still face competition from Rodrigo Muniz and Jonah Kusi-Asare for the number nine spot.

As for Palacios, he will try to replace Wilson's goals and assists as a player who is comfortable operating as a number 10 or as a winger.

The 21-year-old, who has seven appearances for Real Madrid's first team, made valuable contributions for Castilla in the Spanish third tier last term, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 30 matches in the regular season.