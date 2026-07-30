Preview: Indonesia All-Stars vs Aston Villa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 30 Jul 2026 13:58

Amid an unsettling summer in the transfer market, Aston Villa will continue their build-up to the new season on Saturday, when they play Indonesia All-Stars in Jakarta.

After a successful 2025-26 campaign, Villa will soon return to the Champions League and are building up to the UEFA Super Cup, but they have just lost back-to-back friendlies.

Match preview

Having finally claimed some major silverware last season, lifting the Europa League trophy in May, Aston Villa also clung on to fourth place in the Premier League and secured Champions League qualification.

Unai Emery's men emphatically defeated Freiburg in their first European final for 44 years, but much has changed since then, with key midfielder Youri Tielemans and England forward Morgan Rogers both heading for the exit.

To compensate, both Joao Gomes and Swiss star Johan Manzambi have arrived at the Birmingham club, who recently put five goals past nearby Walsall in their first pre-season friendly.

After their traditional curtain-raiser, Villa stepped up preparations for the 2026-27 campaign by facing Porto and Real Sociedad, but they were beaten 2-0 by the Portuguese side and 4-2 by the Copa del Rey holders.

Now, the Villans are bound for a trio of friendly games in Asia, starting off against Indonesia All-Stars on Saturday. Alternately branded as Indonesia XI or Indonesia Dream Team, they annually represent the I-League in friendly matches against foreign opposition.

In the past, they have played Inter Milan, Liverpool, Chelsea and Liverpool without ever winning, while last year they lost 6-3 to Oxford United.

Soon after the teams clash at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Villa must tackle two clubs of very different stature: modest Thai side BG Pathum United and German giants Bayern Munich.

Emery's men will then meet Paris Saint-Germain in Salzburg to contest the UEFA Super Cup, before opening their Premier League season away to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 23.

Aston Villa pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

While established regulars Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia all started Tuesday's defeat to Real Sociedad, most of Aston Villa's World Cup players are still unavailable.

Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa, John McGinn, Victor Lindelof, Lucas Digne, Emi Martinez and summer signing Manzambi - the latter of whom is also injured - are not expected to feature this weekend.

Signed from LASK last summer before staying with the Austrian side on loan, Modou Cisse has been deputising in central defence during pre-season.

Following his arrival from Chelsea, Alejandro Garnacho could be involved for the first time, but Boubacar Kamara is recovering from long-term injury and Amadou Onana (ACL) will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

In the absence of Watkins, teenage striker Brian Madjo has scored three times in as many matches; the Luxembourg international can compete with Tammy Abraham to start up front.

Meanwhile, home coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto has selected a squad including Indonesian starlets Kelly Stroyer, Reno Salampessy and Arkhan Kaka, the latter of whom was recently called up by senior national team boss John Herdman for the first time.

Of the All-Stars foreign contingent, Portuguese midfielder Ze Valente and Madura United's Jordy Wehrmann stand out, while Dutch-born striker Ezra Walian scored several free-kicks in the 2025-2026 I-League campaign.

Indonesia All-Stars possible starting lineup:

Winata; Kaffa, Yama, Scheunemann, Guntara; Slamat, Tanjung, Wehrmann, Valente; Kaka, Walian

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Bizot; Cash, Cisse, Torres, Maatsen; Bogarde, Gomes; Burrowes, Hemmings, Buendia; Madjo

We say: Indonesia All-Stars 1-4 Aston Villa

Tougher tests lie ahead, but after a pair of friendly defeats, Aston Villa can get back to winning ways with a comfortable victory in Jakarta.

Now sharpened up by three summer fixtures, the Villans will have far too much firepower for a hastily assembled I-League XI.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.