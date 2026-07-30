Preview: FC Cincinnati vs. San Jose Earthquakes - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Jul 2026 13:37

While their current form may portray something different, two relatively high-flying MLS sides, FC Cincinnati and San Jose Earthquakes, face off at TQL Stadium on Saturday in the competition's 18th round.

FC Cincy, seventh in the Eastern Conference, have claimed just two wins in five ahead of welcoming the off-form third-placed side in the Western Conference, who enter this weekend on a run of one victory in their last seven fixtures.

Match preview

When FCC thought they were on the verge of claiming three MLS wins on the spin this season, they were handed a defeat by the Columbus Crew last time out.

Pat Noonan's team have claimed six wins since the start of the regular season in February, but their longest winning streak stands at two: victories over the New York Red Bulls and Chicago Fire in April-May and triumphs over Orlando City and the Vancouver Whitecaps in May-July.

Noonan may have hoped for the best after Kevin Denkey put his team ahead after nine minutes, but familiar failings reared their ugly head, with the Orange and Blue conceding twice before the break to fall to defeat.

Those concessions last time out mean that FCC have not kept a clean sheet in seven MLS rounds going back to April's 2-0 success over the New York Red Bulls, with the team's only other shutout coming in the opening round in February.

Further highlighting the Knifey Lions' defensive weakness is how they have let in two goals or more during the ongoing seven-match run, notably conceding five in a 5-3 loss to Inter Miami, as well as three in a 4-3 win over Vancouver and a 3-3 draw with San Diego FC.

© Iconsport

As such, a wildly exciting match is nearly guaranteed in Ohio when San Jose visit this weekend.

The third-placed side in the West have largely thrived under Bruce Arena, having finished 10th in their section in 2025's regular season, thereby failing to make the playoffs.

However, the Goonies, like their hosts, are clean-sheet shy heading into Saturday's 18th round, with the team's last shutout coming in early April.

Since beating San Diego 3-0 at their California base, Arena's team have conceded in 11 consecutive MLS matchdays, and strikingly enter this weekend on a run of one win in seven.

Still, the Quakes sit level on 33 points with Western Conference-leading Vancouver and Los Angeles FC, while having a seven-point buffer on fourth-placed Salt Lake, further accentuating the importance of their strong start of nine wins in 10 before their current dip.

FC Cincinnati Major League Soccer form:

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W

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San Jose Earthquakes Major League Soccer form:

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San Jose Earthquakes form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

After his dismissal against Columbus, Gerardo Valenzuela is suspended for this weekend's visit of San Jose, while Matt Miazga's booking in the same fixture means the centre-back is one more caution away from serving a ban.

With his goal in the previous round, Denkey has now found the back of the net in consecutive MLS fixtures as well as the past six competitive and non-competitive games for club and country, and the 11-goal MLS man aims to be on target on Saturday.

Closely following Denkey is Evander, fresh off his goal in the MLS All-Stars' 4-3 win over the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday, and the attacking midfielder will back himself to add to his 10 league strikes or eight assists against San Jose.

Unlike their hosts, who have a clean bill of health, Arena has a few injury worries heading into the 18th matchday, with Nonso Adimabua, Earl Edwards Jr, DeJuan Jones and Niko Tsakiris all missing.

While Cincinnati have Denkey and Evander to trust for goals, Preston Judd remains the only player on the visiting side to enter double figures for goals, and the forward aims to add to his 11 MLS strikes this weekend.

Nonetheless, Timo Werner remains a dual threat on his day, with the former Chelsea man scoring four and assisting three in just nine appearances.

FC Cincinnati possible starting lineup:

Celentano; Gidi, Miazga, Robinson; Bucha, Anunga, Nwobodo, Echenique; Evander; Dem, Denkey

San Jose Earthquakes possible starting lineup:

Gunn; Kikanovic, Munie, Roberts, Ricketts; Gonzalez, Fernandez; Bouda, Leroux, Werner; Judd

We say: FC Cincinnati 2-2 San Jose Earthquakes

Both sides have been in indifferent form heading into Saturday's encounter, making it hard to back either side to secure maximum points.

Goals are a near certainty, though, with FC Cincy and San Jose not keeping a clean sheet in seven and 11 MLS fixtures, respectively.

As such, a high-scoring draw could be on the cards at TQL Stadium this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.