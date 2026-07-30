Man United transfer news: Red Devils confirm departure of defender

"A lifelong Red from south Manchester, he worked diligently while proudly rising through the ranks of our world-famous youth system."

Man United sell Fredricson to Lausanne-Sport

Fredericson made two first-team appearances for Man United during the 2024-25 campaign before featuring twice in 2025-26, with three of his four outings coming in the Premier League.

It is understood that the defender had been close to joining Celtic in January, but an injury ended his chances of making the move to the Scottish outfit.

According to BBC Sport, Man United have a high-percentage sell-on in the agreement, while there are also buyback clauses in the deal.

Lausanne-Sport, who finished ninth in the Swiss Super League last season, are also owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS company.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Will Man United sign a centre-back this summer?

Man United are not expected to move for a new centre-back before this summer's transfer window closes for business.

The Red Devils have Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven and Matthijs de Ligt as their first-team centre-backs, although the latter remains out with a long-term back issue.

There had been fears surrounding an injury suffered by Martinez in the 2026 World Cup final, but the Argentina international is expected to return before the start of the new campaign.