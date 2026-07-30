Preview: Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 30 Jul 2026 10:55 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 10:58

Manchester United will continue their preparations for their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a friendly against Atletico Madrid at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils are working towards the start of their new Premier League season, with Hull City their opponents on August 22, while Atletico's 2026-27 La Liga challenge will begin on August 19 against Malaga.

Match preview

Man United were disappointing in their opening pre-season match on July 18, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham, but the Red Devils were excellent against Rosenborg last time out, beating the Norwegian outfit 5-0, with a number of players impressing.

Michael Carrick's team will now face Atletico, Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United and AC Milan in their final four friendlies of the summer before beginning their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against newly-promoted Hull on August 22.

Man United remain without a number of key players due to the 2026 World Cup, but those individuals will start to return in the coming days with a view to being involved in the latter stages of pre-season.

Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow have been Man United's three first-team signings this summer, but the club are planning to add three more players before the end of the transfer window, so it is shaping up to be a busy few weeks for the club.

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League last season and will be looking to kick on once again in the new campaign, but there will be a host of different challenges for Carrick due to the club's return to the Champions League.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Atletico, meanwhile, opened their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a 4-1 victory over Getafe on Wednesday evening, and Diego Simeone's side are now preparing to take to the field three more times during pre-season ahead of their La Liga opener.

Indeed, the Red and Whites will also face Manchester City and Marseille as part of their preparations, before beginning their 2026-27 La Liga season at home to Malaga on August 19.

Atletico finished fourth in La Liga last season, some 25 points off the champions Barcelona, so there is clear room for improvement during the 2026-27 campaign.

The capital giants have made three first-team signings this summer, boosting their squad with the arrivals of Morten Hjulmand, Lee Kang-in and Alejandro Grimaldo.

There remains widespread speculation surrounding the future of Julian Alvarez, but Atletico continue to insist that the Argentina international, who is a leading transfer target for Barcelona, will not be leaving the Metropolitano Stadium this summer.

Manchester United pre-season form:

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Atletico Madrid pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Man United have been boosted by the return of Amad Diallo, and the Ivory Coast international could be in the squad for the clash with Atletico.

Benjamin Sesko remains a major doubt, as a shin injury continues to be managed, while Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt are out through injury.

New signing Santos should again feature in central midfield, while 15-year-old JJ Gabriel will hope to make his first-team debut for the 20-time English champions.

Tielemans (Belgium), Lisandro Martinez (Argentina), Matheus Cunha (Brazil), Diogo Dalot (Portugal), Bruno Fernandes (Portugal), Kobbie Mainoo (England), Senne Lammens (Belgium), Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) and Marcus Rashford (England) are still absent due to their involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

Shea Lacey's impressive performance and goal against Rosenborg last time out should see the attacker retain his spot in the side.

As for Atletico, it is likely to be the same squad that was involved against Getafe last time out, including Marcos Llorente, who is already back with the Red and Whites after helping Spain win the 2026 World Cup.

Koke, Ademola Lookman, Robin Le Normand and Jan Oblak should also be involved from the first whistle alongside new signing Hjulmand.

However, Alvarez will be a notable absentee from the squad alongside the likes of Alex Baena, Alejandro Grimaldo, Nahuel Molina, Giuliano Simeone and Alexander Sorloth due to their involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Heaton; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Mount, Santos; Mbeumo, Lacey, Dorgu; Zirkzee

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Koke, Hjulmand, Martin; Mendoza; Lookman, Cubo

We say: Manchester United 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Man United were excellent against Rosenborg last time out, but they will go up a few levels in quality on Saturday against Atletico. Both teams will again be missing a number of key players, but we are backing Man United to emerge victorious here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.