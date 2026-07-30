Preview: Reading vs Charlton Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 30 Jul 2026 12:44

Reading are set to continue their pre-season preparation when they welcome Charlton Athletic to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts remain in League One, having fallen short in their promotion bid last season, while the visitors are in the Championship.

Match preview

Reading finished 12th in League One last season, 12 points off the playoffs as a disappointing end to the campaign saw their hopes of promotion go up in smoke.

The Royals won just one of their last eight league games, but head coach Leam Richardson has significantly strengthened his squad this summer.

Kyreece Lisbie, Udoka Godwin-Malife and Jacob Brown have all joined permanently, while Josh Stokes has signed on loan from Bristol City.

The likes of Jeriel Dorsett, Andy Rinomhota and Kelvin Abrefa have also agreed new deals, while Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan has been sold to Danish side Horsens.

In pre-season so far, Reading have beaten Farnborough, Woking and Newport County and lost to Getafe.

© Imago / Focus Images

Charlton, meanwhile, finished 19th in the Championship last season and were just six points above the relegation zone.

The Addicks will be looking to avoid getting dragged into another relegation battle this season and have signed the likes of Ivan Mesik, Billy Koumetio, Karlan Grant, Danny McNamara and Millenic Alli.

Nathan Jones's side have beaten Dartford, Gillingham and Colchester, drawn with Maribor and lost to Wimbledon in pre-season so far.

This match will be Charlton's final pre-season match before an EFL Cup first round clash with Cheltenham next Saturday, which means they are likely to name a very strong side.

Reading form (all competitions):

W L W W

Charlton Athletic form (all competitions):

W D W L W

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Reading are expected to name a strong side, with new signings Godwin-Malife and Stokes both likely to feature.

Jack Marriott could start up front, while Lewis Wing and Charlie Savage are likely to get the nod in midfield.

Charlton are set to start Matt Godden up front after he scored in their last pre-season friendly, with support out wide from Grant and Tanto Olaofe.

Harvey Knibbs is also set to start in the No.10 role for Charlton, having joined the Addicks from Reading back in 2025.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, O'Connor, Ward, Dorsett; Wing, Savage; Stokes, Kyerewaa, Williams; Marriott

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Mannion; Ramsay, Gough, Koumetio, Mesik; Coventry, Rankin-Costello; Olaofe, Knibbs, Grant; Godden

We say: Reading 1-1 Charlton Athletic

Both sides have showed promise in pre-season so far and it is difficult to pick a winner, which is why we are backing a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.