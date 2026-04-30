Preview: Reading vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 30 Apr 2026 16:39 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 16:39

Reading will be looking to end the season with a win when they welcome Blackpool to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 10th in the League One table, while the visitors are 14th.

Match preview

Reading are without a win in their last five games and that poor run of form ended their playoff hopes, piling pressure on manager Leam Richardson.

However, owner Rob Couhig has publicly backed Richardson, stating that he has brought "stability, organisation and a clear identity" to the club since replacing Noel Hunt in the dugout.

Richardson will be hoping to alleviate some pressure by guiding Reading to a win on the final day of the season, having admitted his side need to show "more positivity and intent".

Reading head into Saturday's game off the back of a 1-1 draw with already-relegated Rotherham United, which saw Daniel Kyerewaa net an equaliser after Sam Nombe had given the Millers the lead.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Blackpool, meanwhile, head into Saturday's game having won six of their last eight league games.

The Seasiders officially secured their survival last weekend with a 1-0 win over Leyton Orient thanks to an unfortunate own goal from Will Dennis.

Reflecting on their campaign, manager Ian Evatt stated that Blackpool "certainly need to move forwards" and "have to learn the lessons from what has gone".

Evatt will be keen to end the season on a high note by beating Reading and it is worth noting that they have beaten the Royals six times in their last nine meetings.

Reading League One form:

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Blackpool League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Reading are set to be without Derrick Williams, Jack Stevens, Benn Ward, Randell Williams, Charlie Savage, Andy Yiadom, Mamadi Camara, Mark O'Mahony, Ben Elliott, Will Keane, Jack Marriott, Andy Rinomhota and Sean Patton through injury, while Kamari Doyle's loan spell has also come to an early end due to injury.

As a result, they are not expected to make any changes, with Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan set to lead the line ahead of Daniel Kyerewaa and Paddy Lane.

Blackpool, meanwhile, will be without Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe, Josh Bowler and George Honeyman through injury.

The Seasiders are also not expected to make many changes, with Jordan Brown, Karoy Anderson, Leighton Clarkson, CJ Hamilton and Zac Ashworth set to start in midfield.

Reading possible starting lineup

Pereira; Burns, O'Connor, Dorsett; Nyambe, Wing, Fraser, Roberts; Kyerewaa, Lane; Ehibhatiomhan

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Walters, Casey, Husband; Brown; Hamilton, Clarkson, Anderson, Ashworth; Bloxham, Taylor

We say: Reading 0-1 Blackpool

Blackpool are in much better form than Reading and have a good record against them, which is why we are backing the Seasiders to pick up all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.