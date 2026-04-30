Preview: Reading vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

Reading will be looking to end the season with a win when they welcome Blackpool to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.
The hosts currently sit 10th in the League One table, while the visitors are 14th.
Match preview
Reading are without a win in their last five games and that poor run of form ended their playoff hopes, piling pressure on manager Leam Richardson.
However, owner Rob Couhig has publicly backed Richardson, stating that he has brought "stability, organisation and a clear identity" to the club since replacing Noel Hunt in the dugout.
Richardson will be hoping to alleviate some pressure by guiding Reading to a win on the final day of the season, having admitted his side need to show "more positivity and intent".
Reading head into Saturday's game off the back of a 1-1 draw with already-relegated Rotherham United, which saw Daniel Kyerewaa net an equaliser after Sam Nombe had given the Millers the lead.
Blackpool, meanwhile, head into Saturday's game having won six of their last eight league games.
The Seasiders officially secured their survival last weekend with a 1-0 win over Leyton Orient thanks to an unfortunate own goal from Will Dennis.
Reflecting on their campaign, manager Ian Evatt stated that Blackpool "certainly need to move forwards" and "have to learn the lessons from what has gone".
Evatt will be keen to end the season on a high note by beating Reading and it is worth noting that they have beaten the Royals six times in their last nine meetings.
Reading League One form:
W D L L L D
Blackpool League One form:
W W L W W W
Team News
We say: Reading 0-1 Blackpool
Blackpool are in much better form than Reading and have a good record against them, which is why we are backing the Seasiders to pick up all three points.
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