Preview: Rotherham United vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 23 Apr 2026 16:31

Two sides with only pride left to play for will meet on Saturday when Rotherham United welcome Reading to the New York Stadium.

The hosts currently sit 22nd in the League One table and were officially relegated last week, while the visitors are 10th and nine points off the playoffs.

Match preview

Rotherham's relegation to League Two was confirmed last Wednesday after they were thumped 3-0 by Wigan Athletic, with manager Lee Clark questioning his players' commitment after the game.

The Millers did end a nine match winless run last Saturday with a 2-0 win over Leyton Orient, but they were then beaten 2-0 by Luton Town on Tuesday.

Clark felt his side "played with a little bit of a fear factor" against Luton and will be hoping for an improved performance in their final home game.

However, it is worth noting that Rotherham have the third-worst home record in the division this season and have only beaten Reading twice in their last 13 meetings.

© Imago

Reading's hopes of making the playoffs are essentially over after they lost their last three games against Lincoln City, Doncaster Rovers and Cardiff.

Manager Leam Richardson has come under huge pressure as a result, but owner Rob Couhig has publicly backed the former Wigan boss.

The Royals will be desperate to get back to winning ways against Rotherham and Richardson will take confidence from the fact Reading's performance against Cardiff was "night and day" compared to their display against Doncaster.

However, Reading have a poor recent record away from home, with just one win in their last five games.

Rotherham United League One form:

D L L L W L

Reading League One form:

L W D L L L

Team News

© Iconsport / Arthur Haigh, WhiteRosePhotos / Alamy

Rotherham are missing the likes of Cameron Dawson, Hamish Douglas, Marvin Kaleta, Shaun McWilliams, Kian Spence, Joe Powell and Liam Kelly due to ongoing injuries.

As a result, Clark is not expected to make many changes, with Sam Nombe set to lead the line with support out wide from Arjany Martha and Harry Gray.

Reading, meanwhile, are set to be without Derrick Williams, Jack Stevens, Benn Ward, Randell Williams, Kamari Doyle, Charlie Savage, Andy Yiadom, Mamadi Camara, Mark O'Mahony, Ben Elliott and Will Keane through injury.

Top scorer Jack Marriott did make his return off the bench against Cardiff after missing the last 10 games with a hamstring problem, but it is unlikely he will start against Rotherham.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Cann; Rafferty, Jules, Adegboyega, Baptiste; Gore, Lee; Martha, Clarke, Gray; Nombe

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Burns, O'Connor, Dorsett; Nyambe, Wing, Rinomhota, Roberts; Kyerewaa, Lane; Ehibhatiomhan

We say: Rotherham United 0-0 Reading

Both sides have been in poor form and are struggling with injuries and we are expecting a tight, hard-fought game as a result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.