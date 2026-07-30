Preview: Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 30 Jul 2026 12:12

Blackburn Rovers are set to continue their pre-season preparation with a trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The hosts compete in League One, while the visitors remain a Championship side after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

Match preview

Huddersfield finished ninth in League One last season, finishing just eight points off the playoffs, and they will be looking to mount another promotion bid.

Head coach Martin Drury has strengthened his squad with the additions of Ethan Brierley, Ashley Fletcher, Ilias Bronkhorst, Matty Young and Derensili Sanches Fernandes.

Huddersfield have played four pre-season friendlies so far, beating Fylde and suffering defeats to Birmingham City, Sheffield United and Fleetwood Town.

This will be Drury's first season as a permanent head coach, having been handed the role on an interim basis last season after Liam Manning took compassionate leave.

Drury has an extensive coaching background, having previously worked at Bradford City, Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion, Valencia and Brentford, and he will be keen to put his experience to good use at Huddersfield.

© Iconsport / Max Lomas / Alamy

Blackburn, meanwhile, finished 20th in the Championship last season and were just five points above the relegation zone.

In a bid to avoid being dragged into another survival battle this season, new head coach Tony Mowbray has signed the likes of Moussa Baradji and Jayden Fevrier.

Mowbray is back at Blackburn for a second stint at the helm, having previously spent five years in charge of the club between 2017 and 2022.

Rovers have played three pre-season friendlies so far, drawing 0-0 with Accrington Stanley before losing 3-0 to Nottingham Forest and beating Strasbourg 2-0.

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

L W L L

Blackburn Rovers form (all competitions):

D L W

Team News

© Imago

Huddersfield have been using a back three system under Drury and are likely to continue with Radinio Balker, Jack Whatmough and Murray Wallace in defence.

Joe Taylor is set to lead the line following his impressive loan spell at Wigan Athletic, with support from new signing Fletcher and Antony Evans.

Blackburn are expected to be without the likes of Scott Wharton and Lewis Miller through injury.

Last season's top scorer Yuki Ohashi is set to start up front, with captain Todd Cantwell and Dion De Neve featuring out wide.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Young; Balker, Whatmough, Wallace; Gooch, Ledson, Brierley, Mumba; Evans, Fletcher; Taylor

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Pears; Litherland, Carter, Pratt, Pickering; Cantwell, Garrett, Baradji, Henriksen, De Neve; Ohashi

We say: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn have been in better form in pre-season and have a stronger squad on paper, which is why we are backing them to pick up the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.