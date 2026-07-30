Transfer news and rumours today: Kalvin Phillips heading for Man City exit, PSG beat Liverpool to attacker deal

By Matt Law | 30 Jul 2026 12:03 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 12:04

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly close to completing a second loan move to Championship outfit Sheffield United.

The 30-year-old has had a difficult time at Man City, only making 32 appearances for the club since arriving from Leeds United in the summer of 2022.

Phillips has only played once for the Citizens since the end of the 2023-24 season, spending time out on loan with West Ham United, Ipswich Town and Sheffield United.

The midfielder only played three times for Sheffield United in the second half of last season due to a knee injury, but it is understood that he will return to the Championship side.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Phillips' return to the Blades is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Phillips, who has two years left to run on his deal with the Citizens, has been left out of Man City's pre-season tour squad in order to complete another move away from the Etihad Stadium.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

PSG 'on verge' of signing Monaco star Akliouche

Meanwhile, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the signing of Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the 24-year-old this summer, with Liverpool thought to be interested in his services.

However, according to Romano, PSG have now had a breakthrough in talks over a move for the Frenchman, who is set to make the switch to Paris.

Akliouche has scored 23 goals and registered 28 assists in 139 appearances for Monaco in all competitions, including seven goals and 11 assists in 43 matches last term.

The 10-time France international has Champions League experience, scoring three times and registering five assists in 20 matches in the competition.

Akliouche is capable of operating in a number of different positions in the final third of the field, although he largely plays down the right.

© Imago

Middlesbrough 'open talks' over move for Everton's Travers

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough have reportedly opened talks with Everton over the possibility of signing goalkeeper Mark Travers this summer.

The Republic of Ireland international previously represented Boro on loan during the 2024-25 campaign, featuring on 17 occasions for the club.

Travers joined Everton from Bournemouth last summer, but he only featured twice for the Toffees last term, with Jordan Pickford the undisputed number one at the Merseyside club.

According to Football Insider, Boro are in discussions over a move which would see the goalkeeper return to the Riverside Stadium on loan for the 2026-27 campaign.

The report claims that Travers is keen to leave Everton this summer to secure regular action.

Wrexham have also been credited with an interest in the goalkeeper, who made 82 appearances for Bournemouth ahead of a switch to Everton.