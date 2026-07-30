Are Newcastle a club in crisis? Gordon, Tonali, Guimaraes and Howe explained

Howe's departure is the latest and perhaps clearest sign that Newcastle are entering a period of uncertainty.

After almost five years in charge, the man who transformed the club's fortunes has walked away just weeks before the start of the new Premier League season.

While Newcastle's rise under Howe was remarkable, relationships behind the scenes appear to have become increasingly strained, particularly over recruitment and the long-term direction of the squad.

The Magpies have seen several key figures depart across the last two transfer windows.

Alexander Isak left for Liverpool in the summer of 2025, while Gordon and Tonali have followed a year later with moves to Barcelona and Tottenham respectively, leaving Newcastle without three players who played a central role under Howe.

Newcastle are also facing uncertainty over the future of captain Bruno Guimaraes, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal after reportedly informing the club of his desire to join the Gunners.

Those concerns have been amplified by Newcastle's disappointing 2025-26 campaign, with their 12th-place finish representing a significant drop-off from the Champions League standards they had set in previous seasons.

Despite a difficult final 12 months, Howe leaves with a remarkable legacy.

He inherited a side battling relegation after replacing Steve Bruce in 2021, guided Newcastle into the Champions League twice, oversaw memorable European nights, including victory over Paris Saint-Germain, and ended the club's 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

Across 179 Premier League matches, Howe recorded 84 wins, 38 draws and 57 defeats.

No manager has delivered more Premier League victories for Newcastle, while only Kevin Keegan boasts a better win percentage for the club.

Away from the pitch, though, concerns had begun to emerge. Howe reportedly became less involved in recruitment as the club's football structure evolved, while the transfer strategy appeared to differ from the type of recruitment that had previously helped Howe build his squad.

The sale of Isak was an early warning sign.

Newcastle have since allowed Gordon and Tonali to leave for sizeable fees, but the reinvestment has largely focused on younger, less proven players rather than established replacements capable of maintaining the club's recent standards.

The timing of Howe's departure only heightens those concerns.

Newcastle now have just a few weeks to prepare for a new Premier League campaign under a different manager, with uncertainty surrounding both the squad and the direction of the club.

A summer that was expected to strengthen Newcastle's position has instead been dominated by upheaval, with major departures, questions over recruitment and the loss of the manager who oversaw the club's most successful period in decades.

Should Jaissle arrive as expected, he will inherit one of the biggest jobs in English football at a time when expectations remain extremely high.

Is it really a crisis, or can Newcastle recover?

While Newcastle United are not facing a financial or ownership crisis, there is a strong argument that they have entered a sporting one.

The club remain backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund and possess the financial resources to recover in the long term, but that will offer little comfort if results continue to deteriorate over the next few seasons.

Replacing Howe was always going to be a huge challenge, but doing so just weeks before the start of the new Premier League campaign only increases the uncertainty surrounding the club.

If the reports linking Jaissle with the role prove accurate, the German would arrive with an impressive reputation following spells at Red Bull Salzburg and Al-Ahli, but he has never managed in the Premier League and would inherit a squad that has already lost several of its most influential players.

The loss of several proven Premier League performers has stripped Newcastle of experience and quality, while their younger replacements will need time to adapt.

That combination of a new manager, a weakened squad and significant tactical change could leave Newcastle vulnerable during the early months of the campaign.

The Magpies have already fallen from fifth place in 2024-25 to 12th last season, and with the Premier League becoming increasingly competitive, another decline cannot be ruled out.

Clubs such as Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have become increasingly consistent, while newly-promoted sides are often stronger than in previous years, meaning Newcastle can no longer rely on their financial advantage alone.

If Jaissle struggles to adapt quickly and the new-look squad takes time to settle, Newcastle could realistically spend the next season or two in the bottom half of the table and even find themselves dragged into a relegation battle.

That would represent a remarkable fall for a club that was competing in the Champions League less than two years ago.

Newcastle still have the resources to recover in the long term, but unless stability returns quickly both on and off the pitch, their rapid rise under Howe risks being remembered as a brief high point rather than the start of a sustained period among England's elite.