Eddie Howe leaves Newcastle: Who will replace 48-year-old as head coach of the Magpies?

By Matt Law | 30 Jul 2026 09:29 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 09:31

Eddie Howe has departed his role as Newcastle United head coach with immediate effect.

A disappointing 2025-26 Premier League season saw Newcastle finish down in 12th spot in the table, 11 points off the Champions League spots, losing 17 of their 38 matches.

Howe had been expected to start the 2026-27 campaign at the helm, but the decision has now been made for the 48-year-old to leave St James' Park.

Newcastle were beaten 4-1 by Bristol City in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, and the club have sold key players Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer.

Howe replaced Steve Bruce as head coach of Newcastle in November 2021, and he led the Magpies to the 2025 League Cup, ending a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Howe leaves Newcastle with immediate effect

Newcastle advanced to the last-16 stage of last season's Champions League, but their league performance led to criticism of the Englishman.

Howe will leave St James' Park with a record of 112 wins, 48 draws and 71 defeats, and it is understood that he will now have a break from football management.

Newcastle have managed to bring in Bazoumana Toure, Aladji Bamba, Sean Steur and Ewen Jaouen this summer to boost their squad.

However, captain Bruno Guimaraes could be sold to Arsenal, while Alexander Isak left for Liverpool during last summer's transfer window.

© Imago

Jaissle the favourite to replace Howe at Newcastle

Howe allegedly had concerns surrounding how he would lead the club forward.

According to Sky Sports News, Al-Ahli head coach Matthias Jaissle is the favourite for the position, with talks already believed to be at an 'advanced stage'.

The 38-year-old started his managerial career with FC Liefering before leading Red Bull Salzburg between July 2021 and July 2023, winning back-to-back league titles and the Austrian Cup.

Jaissle boasts an impressive record of 90 wins, 25 draws and 23 defeats in his 138 matches in charge of Al-Ahli, guiding the club to three trophies during his time at the helm.

Kieran McKenna and Antonio Conte have also reportedly been considered, but Jaissle is expected to be appointed in the near future.