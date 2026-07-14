Preview: Chicago Fire vs Vancouver Whitecaps - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 14 Jul 2026 06:28

The Vancouver Whitecaps aim to maintain their first-place standing in the Western Conference with a win on Thursday when they resume the MLS campaign at Soldier Field against the Chicago Fire.

In their last league fixture before the season took a pause, the Fire moved up to third in the East thanks to a 2-1 win over Toronto, while the Caps are tied with the San Jose Earthquakes for first in the West following a 4-2 victory versus San Diego FC.

Match preview

Coming back after over a month away from league action, the Fire will hope that they can pick up where they left off.

Gregg Berhalter’s men can win a fourth successive contest in this competition on Thursday and potentially move to within two points of Inter Miami for second in their conference.

They can also collect maximum points in consecutive MLS encounters at Soldier Field on Thursday for the first time since April (three).

After 14 matchdays, they have picked up a total of 26 points, seven more than they had at this stage a season ago.

In 2026, they have won five regular-season matches at home, one more than they had in the last campaign.

Chicago have won all three of their MLS games this year against Canadian opposition, netting a combined seven goals over that stretch.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

The Whitecaps enter this stretch of the season neck and neck for the Supporters Shield, just a point below Nashville SC in the overall table.

Jesper Sorensen’s side have given up the second fewest goals in the league so far (12), but have allowed at least one in six successive league contests.

Coming into this match they are on a three-game unbeaten run across all competitions, scoring a combined nine goals over that stretch.

Two of their last three domestic affairs away from home ended with the Caps collecting maximum points, scoring a combined seven goals during that stretch.

Vancouver have a 100% record against Eastern Conference opposition in 2026, failing to concede in those two outings.

They are unbeaten in their last three visits to the Windy City across all competitions, winning those last two away meetings against the Fire.

Chicago Fire Major League Soccer form:

Chicago Fire form (all competitions):

Vancouver Whitecaps Major League Soccer form:

Vancouver Whitecaps form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Due to lower-body injuries, the Fire could be without Andre Franco and Leonardo Barroso for this one, while Jonathan Bamba is dealing with personal issues.

Meanwhile, Anton Saletros and Sergio Oregel are both questionable for this game as they each have head injuries.

Robin Lod and Andrew Gutman found the back of the net for them on matchday 14 as they squeaked out a victory over Toronto.

On the Vancouver side, Emmanuel Sabbi has a groin strain, Cheikh Sabaly is doubtful due to a sore hamstring, while Belal Halbouni is unlikely to feature because of a knee problem.

Captain Ryan Gauld is still recovering from a knee injury, and Sam Adekugbe remains on the road to recovery because of an Achilles problem.

Brian White notched a brace against San Diego, with Bruno Caicedo and Ralph Priso also scoring in that encounter.

Chicago Fire possible starting lineup:

Brady; Dean, Elliott, Waterman, Gutman; Poreba, Pineda, Lod; Zinckernagel, Cuypers, Haile-Selassie

Vancouver Whitecaps possible starting lineup:

Takaoka; Ocampo, Blackmon, Veselinovic, Johnson; Berhalter, Cubas; Cabrera, Muller, Larraz; White

We say: Chicago Fire 2-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

These are two teams that love to push the pace and play on the front foot, and we expect to see them do exactly that on Thursday in a match that could produce plenty of scoring opportunities on both sides though neither may have a decisive edge.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.