England injury news: Thomas Tuchel receives major fitness boost ahead of Argentina semi-final

By Ben Sully | 14 Jul 2026 01:11 , Last updated: 14 Jul 2026 01:14

England midfielder Declan Rice is expected to be fit for Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against Argentina.

The Three Lions are preparing to face Argentina in the World Cup for the first time in 26 years after coming from behind to beat Norway on Saturday.

Rice was only able to play 45 minutes of the quarter-final contest that went all the way to extra time after struggling with suspected food poisoning in the lead-up to the contest.

The Arsenal man had already been contending with a lower back issue that had affected his hamstrings, forcing him to play through the pain barrier.

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

England receive Rice injury boost

There has understandably been concern about whether Rice would be fit to start Wednesday's semi-final in Atlanta.

However, the Mirror are reporting that the 27-year-old expects to feature in Tuchel's starting lineup against Argentina.

The midfielder is feeling better following his recent illness and is aiming to return to full training ahead of the last-four contest.

If fit, Rice will resume his central midfield partnership with Manchester City's new addition Elliot Anderson.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Rice's importance to England

Rice has started five of England's six matches at the tournament, with his presence in midfield seen as integral to his team's hopes of going all the way in the competition.

With 78 caps, Rice brings valuable experience to the Three Lions and his leadership skills are clearly valued as the team's vice-captain, two qualities that Tuchel will want to be able to call upon in Wednesday's highly anticipated match.

His attributes have also neatly complemented Anderson's, who has looked exposed out of possession when Rice has not been on the pitch.

In addition to Rice, Nico O'Reilly should also be ready to feature despite being withdrawn in the 86th minute against Norway.

The left-back complained of a hamstring issue, but it has since been confirmed that he has avoided any major problem.