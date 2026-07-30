Rodri to Real Madrid: Significant bid 'prepared' as 'desperate' Man City scramble to block La Liga return

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Jul 2026 15:49

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing an opening offer to secure the services of Manchester City midfielder Rodri this summer.

The Spanish giants have reportedly made initial contact with the Premier League heavyweights regarding the World Cup-winning captain.

According to Sky Sports News, Los Blancos are willing to sanction a bid in the region of £43m to £51m for the experienced midfielder.

Real's calculated approach comes as the influential lynchpin enters the final 12 months of his current contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City 'desperate' to retain Rodri

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Despite the mounting interest from Spain, Man City remain incredibly reluctant to sell their talismanic midfielder during the current transfer window.

The source above hints that the Citizens are frantically hoping to agree a lucrative new long-term contract to fend off their European rivals.

The Manchester outfit want the Spain international to lead the team into a new era under recently appointed head coach Enzo Maresca.

However, the player is currently sidelined following successful back surgery on Monday and is continuing his rehabilitation programme.

Although the midfielder is expected to rejoin the City squad before the end of August, he may not feature in any capacity until September, likely missing the impending Community Shield clash against Arsenal and the opening Premier League fixture of the new campaign.

Real Madrid 'target' Spanish national representation

© Imago / News Images

Real are now said to be fully ready to capitalise on the contract uncertainty after club president Florentino Perez faced intense recent criticism.

Following his re-election, Perez was heavily scrutinised for a distinct lack of Spanish national team representation within his squad.

The club have already addressed this issue by signing Marc Cucurella from Chelsea and view Rodri as the perfect subsequent addition.

Meanwhile, City are already formulating midfield contingency plans and are believed to be progressing with a deal for Lille prospect Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Securing the highly rated teenager could provide vital reinforcements if their prized asset ultimately decides to depart for the Spanish capital.