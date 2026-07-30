Preview: Kasimpasa vs Hull City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 30 Jul 2026 15:58 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 15:58

Hull City will continue their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season on Saturday, when they meet Kasimpasa for a friendly in Istanbul.

The Tigers have started to gear up for their return to the top flight with a pair of friendly wins over Turkish sides, while their hosts are also unbeaten in pre-season.

Match preview

Kasimpasa will play their final friendly of pre-season on Saturday on home turf ahead of the commencement of the Turkish Super Lig campaign in mid-August.

They will hope to build on a tough 2025-26 campaign, in which they finished 13th on 35 points from their 34 games, three points above the drop zone having won eight of those matches and lost 15.

The season did end on a positive note, though, as the Apaciler recorded a final-day 1-0 home win over champions Galatasaray, before kicking off a positive pre-season run with their sights set on 2026-27.

That started with a 1-0 win over Istanbulspor and a 1-1 draw against Batman Petrolspor, before Emre Belozoglu's team hosted Genclerbirligi last time out and won 3-0.

Now heading into their last piece of preparation before opening their league term at home to Trabzonspor in two weeks, and certainly ramping up the difficulty of their tests, Kasimpasa will hope to maintain an unbeaten record with a statement home victory at the weekend.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

They meet a visiting side looking to make it three wins from three friendlies as the Premier League season draws near.

Hull City came into pre-season on the back of a memorable campaign in 2025-26, going from narrowly avoiding Premier League relegation the prior term to earning promotion through the playoffs, having grabbed sixth spot with a final-day victory.

Millwall then stood between them and the final, and Sergej Jakirovic's team progressed with a 2-0 aggregate win, before squaring off with Middlesbrough at Wembley and sealing a return to the top flight after nine years away with a 1-0 victory thanks to Oli McBurnie's goal deep into injury time.

Now gearing up for life back in the top flight, having kicked off their summer business with the signings of Jack Butland, Matt Targett and Hidemasa Morita and friendly wins over Konyaspor and Caykur Rizespor, with McBurnie and Kieran Dowell on the scoresheet against the latter, Hull City will go in search of another win at the weekend before finalising preparations against Eintracht Frankfurt and Nice.

Kasimpasa friendly form:

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Hull City Club friendly form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Kasimpasa have had an active summer transfer window, with Cenk Tosun, Pape Habib Gueye, Cafu and Nicholas Opoku departing after a tricky Super Lig season.

They have been able to strengthen, with Thiemoko Diarra, Ayberk Karapo, Marcus Rafferty, Elson Mendes and Matei Ilie arriving.

Their statment signing was the permanent capture of striker Adrian Benedyczak as their record transfer fee, though, having scored 10 goals in 14 appearances in a loan spell last season.

Sergej Jakirovic fielded a strong Hull City starting XI for their last friendly and should do so again in Istanbul as their competitive season draws closer.

Japanese international and former Sporting Lisbon man Hidemasa Morita has joined up with the squad for the Turkey trip after his summer arrival, and he should make a first appearance on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Oli McBurnie will lead the line, having opened his account for pre-season against Caykur Rizespor after netting 18 goals as one of the stars of their promotion-winning team in 2025-26.

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Yanar; Arous, Ilie, Aydin, Frimpong; Mendes, Demirbay; Diarra, Hajradinovic, Rafferty; Benedyczak

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Butland; Coyle, Egan, McNair, Giles; Zambrano, Morita; Kamara, Crooks, Millar; McBurnie

We say: Kasimpasa 1-3 Hull City

Kasimpasa have enjoyed a pleasing pre-season and appear optimistic for the new term after a busy summer, but we back Hull City to continue on a roll against Turkish opposition and come out on top in Istanbul as they raise the intensity ahead of their Premier League return.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.